Your Ultimate Guide To Halloumi Cheese

If you haven't tasted halloumi cheese yet, chances are you've heard of it. Whether your halloumi meet-cute went down at the grocery store or while skimming the dinner menu at a Mediterranean restaurant, the cubed Cypriot cheese has experienced a robust growth in popularity in recent years.

More than an exotic, unique dairy product, halloumi can hold up to an array of culinary applications, making it a sought-after ingredient for chefs and adventurous home cooks alike. Whether in salads with herbs and seasonal fruit, or alongside nuts and honey, fresh halloumi is delicious raw. However, most store-bought halloumi is matured in brine, and this version is especially good for grilling, frying, and baking.

The versatility, unique texture, and punchy flavor of halloumi point to its potential in a range of gastronomical purposes, and for those in need of a step by step guide to all things halloumi, you need not look any further — except to the ten points below.