Your Ultimate Guide To Halloumi Cheese
If you haven't tasted halloumi cheese yet, chances are you've heard of it. Whether your halloumi meet-cute went down at the grocery store or while skimming the dinner menu at a Mediterranean restaurant, the cubed Cypriot cheese has experienced a robust growth in popularity in recent years.
More than an exotic, unique dairy product, halloumi can hold up to an array of culinary applications, making it a sought-after ingredient for chefs and adventurous home cooks alike. Whether in salads with herbs and seasonal fruit, or alongside nuts and honey, fresh halloumi is delicious raw. However, most store-bought halloumi is matured in brine, and this version is especially good for grilling, frying, and baking.
The versatility, unique texture, and punchy flavor of halloumi point to its potential in a range of gastronomical purposes, and for those in need of a step by step guide to all things halloumi, you need not look any further — except to the ten points below.
What is halloumi?
Halloumi is a semi-hard, pocket-sized, white cheese whose production goes back thousands of years on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Traditionally made with goat's and sheep's milk, rennet, and salt, halloumi is renowned for its briny flavor and chewy texture.
Halloumi's popularity has risen in recent years thanks to Mediterranean diets and convenience food trends, but its versatility in culinary applications makes it a staple dairy product in restaurants and household kitchens alike. For many, halloumi is the preferred grilling and frying cheese as its firm structure and low moisture content enable halloumi to retain its shape throughout cooking. A light, yet hearty option that's high in protein, halloumi's chewy texture is perfect for salads, sandwiches, skewers, and much more.
While halloumi is readily available in the United States, not all halloumi is created equal. To be sure you're purchasing the real deal, pay close attention to the brand's label, the cheese's shape, and its place of origin.
How is halloumi made?
Halloumi's signature texture and flavor are derived from its specific production process, which simply put, involves curdling the milk, pressing the curds, and brining the cheese. While the general outline has stayed more or less the same, with subtle differences depending on the scale of production, traditional halloumi-making methods reflected the realities that the Cypriot climate imposed on production, from the harvesting of ewes' and goats' milk depending on seasonality and regionality, to the production of Anarie, a low-fat whey cheese byproduct, ensuring that nothing was wasted.
Today, the use of cow's milk has become increasingly prevalent in the manufacture of halloumi, resulting in a three-milk blend that's predominately bovine, evincing a yellow-hued, less flavorful cheese that's cheaper to produce. However, it's worth noting that the national benchmark cheese of Cyprus has held protected designation of origin (PDO) status since 2021, with minimum requirements of sheep and goat milk in halloumi production at 30 percent.
The pressing of the blocks of curd, coupled with a second "cooking," is what gives halloumi its firm texture and sliceability. Once cool, the cheese is sprinkled with salt and dried mint leaves before being finished in brine.
Halloumi vs other grilling cheeses
Far from the only grilling cheese out there, halloumi has proven to be an essential ingredient to many Eastern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines, although cultural variations of the cheese do exist in abundance across ethnicities.
Paneer, for example, is an Indian version that's made with cow's milk and uses acidic properties to set the curd, whereas queijo de coalho, meaning "curd cheese," originates from Brazil and is customarily enjoyed fresh. Other comparable options include Mexican queso panela and Greek kefalotyri — the official cheese of saganaki, the flambéed Greek dish of your cheese-filled dreams.
Compared to halloumi, paneer is milder, with flavors more akin to cottage cheese as opposed to other salty Mediterranean varieties. Still, both cheeses hold up well to grilling, crisping into a golden brown crust without melting. Similarly packed in tight cubes, but with a slightly more acidic taste, queijo de coalho most closely resembles halloumi in both flavor and appearance — until it's exposed to heat, that is, because queijo de coalho has the tendency to melt.
A staple ingredient in many Mexican dishes, queso panela evokes a creamier version of the Cypriot cheese when heated up. Made with pasteurized cow's milk instead of goat or sheep milk, the curds in queso panela supply it with the squeaky bite and springy texture typical to halloumi.
What does halloumi taste like?
Halloumi's flavor is mellow, notably tangy, and mildly feta-like, making it a worthy alternative for palates easily overwhelmed by feta's saltiness. The inclusion of cow's milk in halloumi's tri-blend yields a softer flavor and squeaky texture, although two-milk halloumis more closely resemble feta's rich profile and semi-soft, crumbly texture.
The most authentic halloumi uses an approximate ratio of 70 percent goat's milk to 30 percent sheep's milk, whereas tri-blend varieties are predominately cow's milk, incorporating small measures of non-bovine milks. The result is a mildly salty, milk-forward flavor as opposed to the rich and tangy taste of two-milk halloumi. The balanced combination of the two milks meld together to create halloumi's signature taste and texture profile. Its pronounced flavor comes from the rich and fatty composition of the sheep's milk, while the firmness and lingering flavors are due to the goat's milk.
Like most cheeses, the taste of halloumi changes with aging. Although the majority of halloumi is enjoyed fresh, aging the cheese in brine results in a harder cheese with higher levels of acidity and spicy undertones. While fresh halloumi can be enjoyed raw or cooked, mature halloumi's firm texture makes it best for frying and grilling, though the aged character of the cheese makes it fit for grating and garnishing.
How to cook with halloumi
Halloumi is known the world over as the grilling cheese, but there's a variety of ways to cook with the chewy, salty cheese. From deep-frying to pan-searing, halloumi performs equally well in a variety of cooking applications, although it most certainly has earned its place as the premiere dairy product to grill with.
To grill with halloumi, first drain the cheese, and then cut the block into good-sized strips. When the grill is nice and hot, brush both sides in olive oil and lay 'em down on the grates. The charred grill marks infuse halloumi's bright and tangy flavor with added depth while it bubbles up and crisps brown, as demonstrated by Tasting Table's recipe for halloumi skewers.
Due to its low-moisture content, halloumi is a great frying cheese, as well. A quicker way to crispy goodness, halloumi develops a delectable golden brown crust when fried in sizzling hot oil. This cooking approach invites more technique than the simpler slap-on-the-grill method, from dredging in panko and deep frying to marinating in spices and pan-searing for this halloumi taco recipe. Either way, the end result is the perfect filler for your sandwich, topper for your salad, or just a plain good, fried cheese stick.
Where to buy halloumi
Despite its far-reaching reputation, halloumi remains a specialty ingredient. Still, its popularity ensures that halloumi is easily accessible via boutique marketplaces, online retailers, and chain grocery stores like Whole Foods Market; it's still up to the consumer to ensure its authenticity.
Halloumi is sold in individual packages of roughly eight to ten ounces, and prices vary depending on the brand and the retailer. Atalanta brand, for example, which is a 100 percent sheep's milk halloumi from Greece, sells for $10.99 to $11.99 at Caputo's and Publix, respectively.
While you'll have better odds of finding halloumi in the cheese department at chain grocery stores as opposed to the dairy aisle, smaller specialty markets may house halloumi in the ethnic foods section of the refrigerator aisle, more often than not. Packed into rectangles and wrapped in plastic, it's rare to see more than one or two brands available for purchase, so it's always wise to investigate retailers beforehand.
Nutritional information about halloumi
The pocket-sized Cypriot cheese packs a hefty amount of essential nutrients, namely calcium and protein. Typically purchased in roughly eight ounce blocks, a one ounce serving of halloumi contains 25 percent of the suggested daily value of calcium, making it a good option for foods supportive of bone health. Halloumi's high calcium content also aids in nerve function and muscle movement, but it's worth mentioning that halloumi's nutritional footprint will change depending on how you cook it — i.e. frying in oil increases overall fat and calorie intake.
Halloumi also holds high levels of sodium — hovering at 15 percent of the suggested daily value per one ounce portion — as well as saturated fat. Both point to halloumi's negative nutritional impact as these downsides can contribute to high blood pressure and increased cholesterol levels, respectively.
As with many dairy products and animal-derived foods, it's recommended to enjoy halloumi in moderation alongside a balanced diet. While it's neither dairy-free nor vegan, it's traditionally made with animal rennet — meaning the cheese isn't suitable for vegetarian diets either.
Varieties of halloumi
Halloumi can vary according to each maker's artisanal production methods, but distinctions among halloumi are made manifest when producers impose aging and flavoring techniques after the cheese is made. While authentic halloumi tends to showcase subtleties based on regional flora, other versions — such as mature halloumi — are intentionally altered to promote certain flavors and textures.
Compared to fresh halloumi, aged, or mature, halloumi is yellowish in color, harder in texture, and has a spicier depth of flavor. Aged in brine for forty days, and in some cases up to one year, mature halloumi is saltier than its fresh counterpart.
Traditionally, halloumi was wrapped with mint leaves for preservation, and while that isn't status quo among producers anymore, many varieties of halloumi are finished with peppermint, spearmint, oregano, or basil for added flavor. Halloumi can be found with chilis or other spices added for rounder flavor, and for even more complexity, try a smoked version of halloumi.
How to store halloumi
While it's doubtful to be the case, if you haven't yet opened your package of halloumi, it'll last for up to one year in the refrigerator. If you really don't think you'll be cooking with it anytime soon, halloumi can survive in the freezer for up to a few months, just be sure to thaw it in the fridge a day before using.
If, however, your halloumi has been opened, do not fret, there are a couple storage options that'll work to fit a range of preferences. Wrapping halloumi in waxed or parchment paper will ensure it stays fresh, as long as it's tightly sealed and stored in the refrigerator and/or freezer. If you take it out for consumption, be sure to rewrap the remaining cheese in fresh paper.
For maximum quality, place the leftover halloumi in brine, seal in an airtight container, and store in the refrigerator. The salt water will keep the cheese moist while locking in halloumi's salty flavor, and it's another great way to use leftover feta brine. This method will preserve the cheese for up to two weeks, and if it's too salty, soak the halloumi for thirty minutes in water, replacing it with fresh water every so often, to further reduce sodium levels.
Where to find halloumi on the menu
According to an October 2024 report by Astute Analytica, 8,000 restaurants across the globe feature halloumi on their menus. Most prominent in traditional Mediterranean recipes, halloumi's presence has grown in modern fusion cuisines with health-conscious dishes, as well.
Combining the elements of farm-to-table fusion with veggie-forward culinary creations, chef Paul Trombly of Burlington, VT utilizes the versatile cheese in an array of dishes, notably the "Happy Meal" halloumi burger and sleek appetizers with seasonal accoutrements. Trombly is the chef and owner of Fancy's, a neighborhood eatery known for its eclectic fare and extraordinary flavors, and in an Indian-inspired dish with coconut and cashew-milk "creamed" kale, Trombly prefers halloumi — "a little naughtier" than mild paneer, he told Seven Days.
No stranger to Greek restaurants, the Astoria, NY restaurant Aliada serves three different preparations of halloumi — grilled, fried, and baked — and that's just for starters. While Aliada offers delectable, no-frills classics, Sarma of Somerville, MA puts a Turkish twist on the Cypriot cheese, pairing it with seasonal stonefruit and fragrant saffron.