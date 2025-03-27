Don't Throw Out Your Leftover Feta Brine – Do This Instead
Feta brine may seem like a useless ingredient once it has completed its task of keeping blocks of crumbly cheese hydrated. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Like other odds and ends, you should stop throwing out leftover feta brine, as it can be repurposed into something new. The question is, what? To help us uncover the answer, we consulted with chef Alon Shaya — an expert in all things delicious — for some guidance.
Throughout his culinary career, Shaya has learned a few things about maximizing ingredients to their fullest. So, when we caught up with the chef at Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest, we knew that he'd have insight on how to make good use of leftover feta brine. Rather than let this liquid gold go to waste, he shares, "I make labneh a lot, and I use the whey from that to brine chicken. But you could do that with feta brine, too."
A creative (and waste-reducing) way to deal with feta brine, this tip makes a lot of sense. Thanks to its high concentration of salt and the presence of lactic acid, the brine effectively breaks down tough fibers in the meat for a tender and juicy result, all while ensuring that chicken skin crisps up to crackling crunchy levels. But that's not all. Flavorful feta brine also imparts a salty and savory complexity to the meat. In fact, it even brightens flavors. "It'll give a really nice tang to some kind of protein," Shaya reveals.
Everything you need to know about working with feta brine
A combination of salt and water, feta brine has all the components required of a successful brine. Yet, there is an opportunity to make the brining liquid better. For example, introducing herbs, spices, or aromatics will easily increase gustatory depth. That said, because the brine boasts such a high degree of salinity, Alon Shaya doesn't suggest introducing any more salt into the mix. Instead, to balance flavor and encourage browning, the chef advises us to "just add some sugar."
At this point, you might be wondering whether other meats lend well to brining in the cloudy liquid. According to the chef, the good news is that many proteins can benefit from a soak in feta water. No doubt, feta brine is the unassuming ingredient your roasted chicken needs (and it's great for fried chicken too), but it also works wonders to soften and season cuts of beef, pork, and even gamier options like venison. In fact, plant-based proteins like tofu can also gain a world of flavor when left to marinate in the funky brine.
When it comes to how long the liquid needs to work its magic, that depends on the protein. However, you should never brine your meat for too long, so a few hours is generally more than enough time to yield the absolute best textures and flavors. However, don't just take our word for it. Save your leftover feta brine and put Shaya's advice to the test the next time you prep protein.