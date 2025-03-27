Don't Throw Out Your Leftover Feta Brine – Do This Instead

Feta brine may seem like a useless ingredient once it has completed its task of keeping blocks of crumbly cheese hydrated. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Like other odds and ends, you should stop throwing out leftover feta brine, as it can be repurposed into something new. The question is, what? To help us uncover the answer, we consulted with chef Alon Shaya — an expert in all things delicious — for some guidance.

Throughout his culinary career, Shaya has learned a few things about maximizing ingredients to their fullest. So, when we caught up with the chef at Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest, we knew that he'd have insight on how to make good use of leftover feta brine. Rather than let this liquid gold go to waste, he shares, "I make labneh a lot, and I use the whey from that to brine chicken. But you could do that with feta brine, too."

A creative (and waste-reducing) way to deal with feta brine, this tip makes a lot of sense. Thanks to its high concentration of salt and the presence of lactic acid, the brine effectively breaks down tough fibers in the meat for a tender and juicy result, all while ensuring that chicken skin crisps up to crackling crunchy levels. But that's not all. Flavorful feta brine also imparts a salty and savory complexity to the meat. In fact, it even brightens flavors. "It'll give a really nice tang to some kind of protein," Shaya reveals.