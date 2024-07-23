Forget The Beef Patty And Try A Savory Halloumi Burger Instead

While there are many different ways to cook a hamburger, sometimes you find yourself wanting to eat more "burger" with a little less "ham" — er, beef. Cheese lovers, sound off! It's time to up your burger game and make the most of lactose. If you've been looking for a similarly savory substitute for a beef patty to pop in your bun, then halloumi is the tangy cheese you should try on the grill in place of a burger. The taste, while decidedly un-beef-like, is nonetheless full of savory and salty goodness with a surprisingly grill-able texture that cooks up to create a perfect cheeseburger –- emphasis on the "cheese" part!

Halloumi cheese makes an excellent meat-free burger replacement for a number of reasons — its texture in particular. Halloumi cheese is made with sheep or goat's milk and brined, with a firm texture that has a tendency to squeak when chewing. Squeaky wheel of cheese aside, one of the most interesting features of halloumi cheese is the fact that it can stand up to the high heat of grilling while keeping its shape. This, in addition to its briny flavor, makes it the ideal cheese patty to substitute in place of a traditional hamburger, with a wide variety of options for preparation and dressing.