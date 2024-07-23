Forget The Beef Patty And Try A Savory Halloumi Burger Instead
While there are many different ways to cook a hamburger, sometimes you find yourself wanting to eat more "burger" with a little less "ham" — er, beef. Cheese lovers, sound off! It's time to up your burger game and make the most of lactose. If you've been looking for a similarly savory substitute for a beef patty to pop in your bun, then halloumi is the tangy cheese you should try on the grill in place of a burger. The taste, while decidedly un-beef-like, is nonetheless full of savory and salty goodness with a surprisingly grill-able texture that cooks up to create a perfect cheeseburger –- emphasis on the "cheese" part!
Halloumi cheese makes an excellent meat-free burger replacement for a number of reasons — its texture in particular. Halloumi cheese is made with sheep or goat's milk and brined, with a firm texture that has a tendency to squeak when chewing. Squeaky wheel of cheese aside, one of the most interesting features of halloumi cheese is the fact that it can stand up to the high heat of grilling while keeping its shape. This, in addition to its briny flavor, makes it the ideal cheese patty to substitute in place of a traditional hamburger, with a wide variety of options for preparation and dressing.
How to make a halloumi burger
If you want to know how to make the perfect burger, the basics start with selecting the perfect patty and determining how best to prepare it. With halloumi cheese, there are several options. Cooking halloumi in an air fryer will give it an extra crisp outer texture. Similarly, you can also fry it in oil in a pan on the stovetop or char it atop a barbecue grill. This is especially nice to add signature grill marks to your cheese patty if you want to make it look more burger-like. The salty cheese also lends itself to a wealth of different topping options.
For an all-American-inspired burger, you can always go the standard route of lettuce, onions, secret sauce, and a sesame seed bun. You can even throw an extra slice of American cheese on top for a little cheese with your cheese. Leaning more into a Mediterranean flavor profile, you can pre-season your patty with harissa to give it a little kick or sprinkle za'atar on your freshly grilled halloumi patty as a finishing seasoning. Making a fresh pesto or chimichurri sauce will add a refreshing herbal element to your halloumi burger. You can also choose to use a standard bun, wrap your patty in lettuce or other greens, or go for a chewy Greek pita. Any way you prepare it, the cheesy answer to a beef burger patty will prove quite tasty.