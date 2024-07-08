Braai Is The South African BBQ Everyone Should Try Once In Their Life

It's hard to top open-fire cooking when you're looking to prepare a meal worthy of an occasion. Loved ones gather around a hot and warming flame, wait until the fire subsides, and then throw on a range of sizzling meats and vegetables. It's a beautiful ritual that's brought people together for centuries — after all, cooking over fire is the earliest style of cooking. It's unsurprising that varying types of barbecue exist world-wide, with each style having its unique traditions and ingredients.

In South Africa, the local style of barbecue is called braai and is a frequent occasion that's especially communal. It's a casual outing that's social and long-lasting, involving a broad selection of meats, sides, condiments and drinks. So in order for the event to run its relaxing course, there are a few established rituals. A single person– called a braaimaster — directs the whole operation, with others forbidden from tending the fire. Guests pitch in with ingredients and socialize, laying the foundation for a beautiful barbecue experience.