What Does A Traditional Mexican Breakfast Look Like?
No matter where in the world you chow down, breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day. At breakfast tables in Mexico, this sentiment is especially true, appetizingly incentivized by vibrant flavors and savory, balanced, protein-forward dishes. In Mexico, breakfast sets the pace for the dietary structure of the entire day. Since the second meal of the day isn't enjoyed until 3:00 or 4:00 p.m.,breakfast (aka desayuno) is typically a substantial meal.
Even when foodies in Mexico grab breakfast from street vendor stalls, one of the key ingredients to the morning meal is community. Breakfast is enjoyed in a group setting at sit-down eateries and tables at home alike. In fact, one of the most widely popular sit-down breakfast joints in the country is a multi-location restaurant called La Casa de Los Abuelos (aka the grandparents' house).
Mexican breakfast dishes tend to be corn- and egg-centric, showcasing traditional ingredients and culinary techniques. Lighter, more utilitarian fare might include panuchos (fried corn tortillas topped with bean spread, shredded chicken, hard-boiled egg, and salsa) or salbutes (similar tortilla-based street food that adds shredded cabbage, pickled onions, and crema). Other handheld breakfast items like tamales and gorditas are also popular. In Mexico, even these on-the-go options don't compromise portability with well-rounded nutrition. Even heartier entrees associated with dinnertime are not uncommon at the breakfast table, from birria to enchiladas to quesadillas. Foodies should be fueled and energized for the day on the front end.
Eggs, corn, and protein rule the Mexican brekky scene
Breakfast fare comprises some of the most iconic dishes in Mexico's entire gastronomic oeuvre. Huevos rancheros dominate menus within the country and beyond, as do chilaquiles – the breakfast nachos out of foodies' wildest dreams. Another traditional breakfast option is the playful sandal-shaped huaraches: ovular fried dough topped with ground beef, pinto beans, salsa, cilantro, and queso fresco. On the simpler side, Mexican breakfasts might center around fried or scrambled eggs served over corn tortillas with fresh green chiles, onions, tomatoes, refried beans, and chorizo, barbacoa, or carnitas. Although, these substantial proteins are more commonly served on the weekends.
No breakfast spread would be complete without a beverage. In Mexico, this could be a cozy mug of thick, hot atole made from corn dough, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Atole can also be thickened with rice (atole de arroz) or oats (atole de avena), and the velvety champurrado beverage adds chocolate into the mix. These sippers are often served alongside sweet breakfast treats like churros, conchas, and pan dulce.
If hot, rich drinks aren't your style, Mexican breakfasts can also be paired with a chilled fruity agua fresca, or fresh fruit smoothies called licuado, made from local produce like bananas, grapefruit, oranges, papayas, pineapple, guava, mango, cantaloupe, and watermelon. Mexico is also world-famous for its quality coffee grown in Oaxaca, Veracruz, and Chiapas. Grab a cup and savor a taste of world-class java to start your day.