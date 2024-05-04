Nescafé's Best Instant Coffee Is Based On A Traditional Mexican Brew

Most instant coffee is made with robusta beans, which have a flavor profile that is often described as strong and slightly bitter. The plants are less fussy to grow at lower elevations, making them an economical choice for coffees like Nescafé Clásico, which will cost you only about six cents per cup. Our winning coffee is made from a blend of robusta and the more desirable arabica beans, which have a softer flavor profile. That alone might not have been enough to propel Café de Olla to victory – some of the other blends on the list are fully composed of arabica, for example.

The recipe for Nescafé's Café de Olla successfully earning the spot at the top might just lie in the flavor profile of Mexico's traditional spiced coffee. It's deliciously balanced – strong yet sweet, with notes of cinnamon and orange. The Nescafé instant version has just enough sugar to take the edge off any bitter taste in the coffee, and cinnamon adds to the sweet profile. Notably, Nescafé's other flavored sweet instant coffees in the tasting had a chemical aftertaste that this one managed to avoid. If you're on the fence about the flavor of instant coffee, Nescafé's Café de Olla could be the jar that wins you over, too.