Here's Exactly What's In McDonald's Eggs

The chain may be most famous for its iconic burgers and fries, but McDonald's is also the reigning American champion of eggs. People certainly love McDonald's breakfast, and it shows in the figures, as the company is the number one buyer of eggs in the United States, going through more than two billion each year. And while industrial food production of this scale often raises some eyebrows, McDonald's eggs don't actually have that many added ingredients. Although, to slightly complicate matters, McDonald's eggs actually come in four different forms, each with their own ingredient list.

The first type is on the iconic McDonald's Egg McMuffin, and true to its name, it highlights the egg by using a freshly-cracked USDA-inspected egg that is cooked in a ring mold. So if you want an egg that's free of any additives at McDonald's, the McMuffin is the way to go. The most common option is what McDonald's calls folded eggs. This is what you get on most McDonald's breakfast menu items besides the McMuffin, like the McGriddles or biscuit sandwiches. McDonald's folded eggs are pre-cooked and frozen before being shipped to stores, where they are reheated by being cooked in butter on the grill. The rest are made with uncooked liquid eggs, which are made with egg, milk, salt, modified food starch, and citric acid. Modified food starch is usually used as a thickener or stabilizer, while citric acid is used for flavor and as a preservative.