If you've walked along the grocery store aisle where the eggs are kept, you'll find the full array — different sizes from small to jumbo, free-range and cage-free, pasteurized and organic, vegetarian-fed and good old conventional eggs. Then of course there are edible eggs from all kinds of different poultry, but the most common are chicken eggs. Whew, that's a lot of different types of eggs! In some stores, however, you'll find what some consider the elite of the egg world, created for convenience and to make life easier for the cook: liquid eggs.

You might think of "liquid gold" when you picture the sunshine-yellow yolk that is rich, buttery, and brings so much to recipes that call for eggs. But what exactly are liquid eggs? Well, the name kind of says it all — eggs that have had their shells removed for you and packaged so you just have to pour out the right amount with no fuss and no mess.

They come in three varieties: whole liquid eggs, egg whites (here are some tips for cooking with them), and egg yolks. So depending on what part of the eggs a recipe needs, you can skip the whole shebang of cracking the shell, separating the yolks and whites if needs be, and fishing out those annoying pieces of shell that often sneak along into your bowl. Pretty convenient, huh?