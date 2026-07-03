These 11 Forgotten Fast Food Breakfast Items Deserve A Revival

There's nothing like stopping by your favorite fast food joint before a busy day. Maybe you're just going to work, or perhaps you're in the car headed on vacation, and you pick up a hot, steaming breakfast from your favorite fast food restaurant. It's an undeniable treat, and it can brighten your whole morning, no matter where you're off to after your meal. But unfortunately, over the years, a lot of the best fast food breakfast items have been discontinued, long forgotten in the history of breakfast sandwiches and sweet pastries.

Even though many of these menu items have been gone for a while, we're taking a walk down memory lane to revisit some of our fondest fast food breakfast memories. From egg white breakfast sandwiches to full-on breakfast tacos, these menu items once played starring roles on their respective menus (before 11 a.m., at least) before they were axed to make way for other offerings. If you ever had one of these dishes yourself, count yourself among the lucky ones — some of us never got the chance to indulge in these a.m. offerings. We think they all deserve a revival, but ultimately, we have no way of knowing if or when they might reappear.