You Can Make Anything At Taco Bell Vegetarian. Here's How

Of all the great American fast food chains, Taco Bell is by far the most vegetarian-friendly. Knowing most barely offer a single option aside from salad and fries (with McDonald's being the exception), you may think that's not saying much. While you are right, Taco Bell goes above and beyond all expectations at the drive-thru by providing the possibility of making anything on its menu vegetarian, or even vegan. Whether you're craving a Crunchwrap Supreme or simply want a Crunchy Burrito without the beef, Taco Bell makes it easy by offering black or refried beans and potatoes as substitutes.

While Taco Bell does disclose that many of its menu items are prepared in the same frying oil — meaning it cannot avoid cross-contamination — the restaurant does provide plenty of vegetarian options, and that's a lot more than other fast food chains can say. Not only that, but its alternative of black beans and potatoes for meat means that those options are also equally as substantial and filling, too. Essentially, everything on the Taco Bell menu can be made vegetarian with this one substitution. However, the chain also has a vegetarian menu you can use for ideas next time you order.

From the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme to the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato, and from the Veggie Mexican Pizza to the Breakfast Quesadilla without the meat, Taco Bell caters to vegetarians no matter the time or the place. The best part? They won't even upcharge you for it.