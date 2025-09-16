You Can Make Anything At Taco Bell Vegetarian. Here's How
Of all the great American fast food chains, Taco Bell is by far the most vegetarian-friendly. Knowing most barely offer a single option aside from salad and fries (with McDonald's being the exception), you may think that's not saying much. While you are right, Taco Bell goes above and beyond all expectations at the drive-thru by providing the possibility of making anything on its menu vegetarian, or even vegan. Whether you're craving a Crunchwrap Supreme or simply want a Crunchy Burrito without the beef, Taco Bell makes it easy by offering black or refried beans and potatoes as substitutes.
While Taco Bell does disclose that many of its menu items are prepared in the same frying oil — meaning it cannot avoid cross-contamination — the restaurant does provide plenty of vegetarian options, and that's a lot more than other fast food chains can say. Not only that, but its alternative of black beans and potatoes for meat means that those options are also equally as substantial and filling, too. Essentially, everything on the Taco Bell menu can be made vegetarian with this one substitution. However, the chain also has a vegetarian menu you can use for ideas next time you order.
From the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme to the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato, and from the Veggie Mexican Pizza to the Breakfast Quesadilla without the meat, Taco Bell caters to vegetarians no matter the time or the place. The best part? They won't even upcharge you for it.
Taco Bell goes full veggie
Taco Bell has long offered vegetarian options, with more than 30 different vegetarian-friendly ingredients and 25 vegetarian items on its menu since 2017. The chain even launched a fully vegan Crunchwrap Supreme in select cities in June of 2023. Made with a proprietary, seasoned plant-based beef that Taco Bell spent years developing, and topped with its very own cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce, Taco Bell has shown its commitment to its vegan and vegetarian friends in that it isn't afraid to go against the norm with alternative ingredients.
"Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we're as committed to them as they are to us and our menu," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release following the announcement of the new Crunchwrap. Although it has yet to come to the nationwide menu, Taco Bell still continues to set the stage for vegan and vegetarian-friendly fast food options with its potatoes and beans alone, with many fans exchanging their go-to orders across social media. The Spicy Potato Soft Taco is many people's go-to, along with the Cheesy Gordita Crunch with black beans and the Bean and Cheese burrito.
To beef up your vegetarian meals at Taco Bell — without any actual beef, of course — consider making further customizations. Asking for extra beans, combining them with potatoes, and even adding rice can help make your orders much more filling.