Every Starbucks Reserve Pastry, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to resist a good pastry; I think we can all agree on that. No one, and I mean no one, wants to spend over $5 on something that's too small, tastes bad, or is unsatisfying — especially from Starbucks. So, we decided to take the guesswork out of Starbucks Reserve pastries and rank them from worst to best.

One of the various reasons I wanted to explore the world of Starbucks Reserve pastries is because I am personally a pastry connoisseur, and it is worth mentioning that I briefly attended culinary school and studied pastry as well as savory food.

On the menu for Starbucks Reserve, which is different from a regular Starbucks, there are eight basic pastries. In addition to the eight pastries I am ranking, there are also seasonal specialties and dessert-like treats, which will not be included. The pastries featured in this article are five different types of cornettos, a raisin and pistachio girella, a cinnamon roll, and a classic brioche roll. Read on to find out how they ranked in our taste test.