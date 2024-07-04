Our Favorite Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares Have A Bold, Fruity Flavor
If there is one thing we love here at Tasting Table, it's chocolate. We love it so much that we've even ranked all the flavors of Ghirardelli chocolate squares. While it was a tough choice, in the end the dark chocolate raspberry flavor topped our list. Here are a few reasons why.
We love the pairing of dark chocolate and raspberry because it is extremely well-balanced. The tartness of the berry can help offset the sweetness of the chocolate while still leaving you with a luscious bite. Not only is the combination of the raspberry and dark chocolate delicious and decadent, but it's also aesthetically pleasing. The stunning red filling contrasts with the dark chocolate beautifully.
When it comes to chocolate and fruit combinations, raspberry might not be the first thing you think about, but it is something you should consider. The combination feels a little luxurious and creates a perfect little sweet treat. If you're curious to learn more about dark chocolate and fruit pairings, we have you covered. It is worth pointing out that raspberries do pair well with all types of chocolate, but especially well with dark chocolate. To dive into why this pairing is so well-loved, it is important to look into the history.
A history of chocolate and fruit pairings
People have been pairing dark chocolate and fruit for hundreds of years. Legend has it that the explorer Hernán Cortés first brought chocolate to Spain in 1528, introducing it to Europe after one of his journeys to the Americas. The Spanish first enjoyed chocolate as a drink and tried to keep its discovery a secret. However, in 1615, French king Louis XIII married Anne of Austria, who was the daughter of the Spanish king, and just like that the secret was out as chocolate made its way first to France and then the rest of Europe.
Prior to this, European desserts focused on fruits. French recipes have been written down since the 1300s and although the earliest French cookbooks focus more on meat and vegetables, most mention baked or sweetened fruit as well as nuts. So, the pairing of fruit and chocolate goes all the way back to the 1600s.
For some modern history on chocolate. The story of Ghirardelli is a long and vast one, starting in 1817. The beloved filled chocolate squares made their debut in 1999, but the dark chocolate variation first blessed our tastebuds in 2005. Although, it is a little under 20 years old, the lasting impact of the dark chocolate squares has changed chocolate history for the better.