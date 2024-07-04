Our Favorite Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares Have A Bold, Fruity Flavor

If there is one thing we love here at Tasting Table, it's chocolate. We love it so much that we've even ranked all the flavors of Ghirardelli chocolate squares. While it was a tough choice, in the end the dark chocolate raspberry flavor topped our list. Here are a few reasons why.

We love the pairing of dark chocolate and raspberry because it is extremely well-balanced. The tartness of the berry can help offset the sweetness of the chocolate while still leaving you with a luscious bite. Not only is the combination of the raspberry and dark chocolate delicious and decadent, but it's also aesthetically pleasing. The stunning red filling contrasts with the dark chocolate beautifully.

When it comes to chocolate and fruit combinations, raspberry might not be the first thing you think about, but it is something you should consider. The combination feels a little luxurious and creates a perfect little sweet treat. If you're curious to learn more about dark chocolate and fruit pairings, we have you covered. It is worth pointing out that raspberries do pair well with all types of chocolate, but especially well with dark chocolate. To dive into why this pairing is so well-loved, it is important to look into the history.