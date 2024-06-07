Every Ghirardelli Chocolate Square Flavor, Ranked

Ghirardelli has become synonymous with high-end, flavorful chocolate in the United States. Founded by an Italian immigrant who left Genoa for South America, became a chocolatier, and eventually moved his business up to San Francisco, the Ghirardelli chocolate company has been going strong since 1852.

Unlike other famous and historic chocolate companies that tend to stick to what they know best, Ghirardelli is constantly looking for new flavors to infuse into its well-known chocolate squares. We tasted an assortment of Ghirardelli square flavors to rank them from worst to best and help you decide which flavors you may like best.

In addition to checking what some of the most popular flavors are and looking at general opinions on social media and online reviews of the company, the rankings were mostly based on our taste tests. As avid chocolate fans, we were seeking flavors with the perfect balance of sweetness and chocolate intensity while also delivering on the advertised flavors. More on the methodology is at the end.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.