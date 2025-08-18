Why Burger King's Biggest-Ever Breakfast Sandwich Quietly Vanished
Fast food chains are constantly updating their menu, trying to get ahead of the competition. Inevitably, some of those menu novelties don't stick around for very long, even if they are popular with the fans. One of these discontinued fast food items that still have a cult following is Burger King's Enormous Omelet Sandwich.
First introduced in March 2005, the breakfast sandwich featured American cheese, two omelets, sausage, and bacon served in a long, toasted hoagie bun. As its name suggests, this sandwich was designed to be enormous, highly caloric, and filling — something Burger King customers were apparently requesting. At the time, the chain's healthier options weren't selling well, and the introduction of the new, junk-food-type breakfast item proved to be a great boost for the chain's morning sales.
Still, the nutritional composition of the Enormous Omelet Sandwich drew a huge amount of criticism. It came with 730 calories (that's more than the Whopper!), while the Western Omelet Croissan'wich that was released alongside it only counted 320 calories. The Enormous also came with over 1900 milligrams of sodium, which is well above the American Heart Association's general recommendation of 1500 milligrams of sodium per day. It's unclear exactly when the Enormous Omelet Sandwich disappeared from the menu, as it did so very quietly and without official announcements. The speculated reason is the strong pushback against the poor nutrition of the sandwich, as the conversations around that inevitably generated some bad PR.
Burger King's omelet sandwich temporarily returned to the menu in 2016
In early 2016, two years after the unfortunate revival of Burger King's 1970s sandwich, Yumbo, the chain opted to revive another blast from the past: the omelet breakfast sandwich. This time around, it was dubbed the Supreme Breakfast Sandwich and it featured all the same ingredients as the Enormous, except they were layered differently. The return wasn't super successful, though, because eventually, the Supreme sandwich was pulled from the menu just as quietly as its predecessor. That said, the hefty breakfast item can still be found on some international menus.
Canada, for example, still serves the Enormous sandwich, but its nutritional profile has clearly changed. It now stands at a whopping 906 calories but only contains 657 milligrams of sodium. The sandwich is also available in the Bahamas and in Puerto Rico. In the States, however, you'll have to settle for something else during Burger King's breakfast hours. There's a selection of different Croissan'wiches to pick from, but if you're dead-set on getting something extra caloric, the Egg-Normous Burrito (which was also released in 2016) comes with 810 calories.