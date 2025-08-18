Why Burger King's Biggest-Ever Breakfast Sandwich Quietly Vanished

Fast food chains are constantly updating their menu, trying to get ahead of the competition. Inevitably, some of those menu novelties don't stick around for very long, even if they are popular with the fans. One of these discontinued fast food items that still have a cult following is Burger King's Enormous Omelet Sandwich.

First introduced in March 2005, the breakfast sandwich featured American cheese, two omelets, sausage, and bacon served in a long, toasted hoagie bun. As its name suggests, this sandwich was designed to be enormous, highly caloric, and filling — something Burger King customers were apparently requesting. At the time, the chain's healthier options weren't selling well, and the introduction of the new, junk-food-type breakfast item proved to be a great boost for the chain's morning sales.

Still, the nutritional composition of the Enormous Omelet Sandwich drew a huge amount of criticism. It came with 730 calories (that's more than the Whopper!), while the Western Omelet Croissan'wich that was released alongside it only counted 320 calories. The Enormous also came with over 1900 milligrams of sodium, which is well above the American Heart Association's general recommendation of 1500 milligrams of sodium per day. It's unclear exactly when the Enormous Omelet Sandwich disappeared from the menu, as it did so very quietly and without official announcements. The speculated reason is the strong pushback against the poor nutrition of the sandwich, as the conversations around that inevitably generated some bad PR.