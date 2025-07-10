The 1970s Burger King Sandwich The Chain Brought Back 4 Decades Later

Burger King has been around since 1954, with its signature Whopper burger predating even the McDonald's Big Mac. Through the decades, its menu has seen many shifts and updates, with some creations inevitably left in the past. One of those is the Yumbo — a hot cheese and ham sandwich that was first introduced in 1971, only to soon disappear from the menu for 40 whole years.

The Yumbo was a huge success when it was first put on the menu. The concept of a hot ham and cheese sandwich may not feel revolutionary today, but in the '70s it was a welcome novelty from the burger chain. The temperature was Yumbo's heavily advertised main selling point, as the sandwich came in a container that retained heat. The sandwich was priced around $0.80, and while that would be considered a steal in today's economy, at the time, Burger King was more expensive than its competitors. For comparison, the Big Mac only cost $0.45 when it first hit the market, four years earlier.

It was clear from the many marketing campaigns surrounding the Yumbo's release that Burger King had big hopes for the sandwich — and for a time, it was indeed very popular with customers. But the popularity was short-lived, as Burger King began to phase out the Yumbo within six years of its release. There was a short attempt to bring it back in the late '80s, but by the '90s it was truly gone.