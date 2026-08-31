9 '60s Restaurant Chains That Still Live On In Fond Memories

If you had a television set in the 1960s, there's a good chance you spent a fair bit of time watching "Bonanza." The comedy-drama Western TV show, filmed in color and produced by NBC, first hit the air in 1959, and by 1961, it was a prime-time hit. It's all thanks to one of the stars of that show, Dan Blocker (who played the lovable character of Hoss), that Bonanza Steakhouse exists.

In 1963, Blocker opened the first location in Connecticut, giving fans of "Bonanza" a place to really feel like they were at one with the famous Cartwright family (the central characters of the show). In the 1980s, Bonanza peaked with 600 locations, but today, there are just three left (two in Ohio and one in Indiana). Still, many people have happy memories of visiting Bonanza in its heyday.

"Always went to the one in Douglasville on Friday nights," said one Facebook user in a group dedicated to Atlanta memories. Another added: "They had really good steaks [I used] to eat there once a week at least with an old friend." It might seem difficult to comprehend now, but in the 1960s, you could walk into this Western-themed restaurant and order a sirloin strip of steak for $1.99. Context is key, however, as that was probably the equivalent of around $22 in today's money.