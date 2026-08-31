9 '60s Restaurant Chains That Still Live On In Fond Memories
Picture this: It's 60 years from now, you're dining out with your robot companion, and you think to yourself, "It's good, but it could never be as good as [blank]." You close your eyes in an effort to try and remember the taste, the vibes, the smell. What restaurant chain comes to mind? Is it Chipotle, Taco Bell, or maybe McDonald's? Sure, they might not bring up feelings of nostalgia now, but if you were to face a future when they didn't exist, you might find yourself feeling a strong pull of yearning.
That's how many people feel about the 1960s restaurant chains below. Not all of them were founded during the decade, but all were or became popular during this time, and most are either long gone or only have a handful of locations left. Still, they live on in the happy memories of many who used to patronize them. From Western-style favorites to mall steakhouses and fast food giants, let's take a trip down chain restaurant memory lane.
Bonanza
If you had a television set in the 1960s, there's a good chance you spent a fair bit of time watching "Bonanza." The comedy-drama Western TV show, filmed in color and produced by NBC, first hit the air in 1959, and by 1961, it was a prime-time hit. It's all thanks to one of the stars of that show, Dan Blocker (who played the lovable character of Hoss), that Bonanza Steakhouse exists.
In 1963, Blocker opened the first location in Connecticut, giving fans of "Bonanza" a place to really feel like they were at one with the famous Cartwright family (the central characters of the show). In the 1980s, Bonanza peaked with 600 locations, but today, there are just three left (two in Ohio and one in Indiana). Still, many people have happy memories of visiting Bonanza in its heyday.
"Always went to the one in Douglasville on Friday nights," said one Facebook user in a group dedicated to Atlanta memories. Another added: "They had really good steaks [I used] to eat there once a week at least with an old friend." It might seem difficult to comprehend now, but in the 1960s, you could walk into this Western-themed restaurant and order a sirloin strip of steak for $1.99. Context is key, however, as that was probably the equivalent of around $22 in today's money.
Red Barn
If dropping $1.99 on a steak in the 1960s was a little steep, you could always head to Red Barn instead. Founded in Springfield, Ohio, in 1961, this budget-friendly fast-food chain also tapped into America's fascination with rural life and cowboy culture in the 1960s — the restaurants were, quite literally, shaped like a giant red barn straight from a farm or ranch. There, you could grab a hamburger for just 15 cents and a milkshake for an extra 20 cents.
Red Barn grew to around 400 locations, but its last location closed before the end of the 1980s. However, this rural-themed fast food chain truly lives on in people's minds. In fact, people miss it so much that it has its own memorial Facebook group with nearly 10,000 members.
"I recently had a Whopper at Burger King," said one former Red Barn employee in the group. "The sloppily assembled sandwich had two thin tomato slices, about the size of a half dollar. I thought to myself I'd never send out a Barn Buster like that." For the uninitiated, a Barn Buster, a quarter-pounder loaded up with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, sauce, and cheese, was one of Red Barn's signature menu items.
York Steak House
Let's be honest, when you're a kid, being dragged around the mall by your parents probably isn't at the top of your list of fun activities. But in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, one thing could make the whole ordeal more tolerable: a trip to York Steak House.
The chain of mall-based steakhouses was founded in Columbus in 1966, and by the early 1980s, it had expanded to 200 locations across the country. Its steak dinners were so loved (its sirloin tips, especially, were a fan favorite) that some people found themselves queuing out the door just for a bite. "Loved it! Went there many times," wrote one Facebook user in a group for Maine memories. "Was never disappointed with the steaks, or the service." Another added: "For me it was number one medium rare with baked potato and salad with French dressing," before noting that they "can still taste it in my mind."
Most York Steak Houses are now long gone, but those who want a little bit of nostalgia can travel to its last remaining location in Columbus, Ohio. According to some who have visited, the restaurant is like a "true time capsule" and a tribute to days gone by.
Valle's Steak House
Valle's Steak House first opened in Portland, Maine, in the 1930s, but it wasn't until the 1960s that it really hit the big time. The chain was listed on the American Stock Exchange in 1968, and by 1969, it was serving more than 200,000 customers every single week. It's a staggering number, but Valle's had the capacity to cope, given each of its restaurants could seat between 800 and 1,400 customers.
Many people remember Valle's (which reached around 30 East Coast locations in the 1970s) with fondness, as it was often the backdrop to special occasions with family and partners, and even important events like rehearsal dinners. "We went quite often in the '70s, I was allowed to order a Shirley Temple when we would go there," recalls one Facebook user in the Atlanta memories group, adding that it was also their "first real experience with mushrooms." It was even a good place to spot celebrities; another person added: "I saw Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson there one time."
Burger Chef
In the 1950s, America was in the midst of a fast food boom. Across the country, restaurants were in stiff competition, racing to cater to rising demand for cheap burgers and fries. In Indianapolis, Indiana, two years before the turn of the decade, Burger Chef opened its doors for the very first time. Less than 10 years later, in 1967, it was the second-largest restaurant chain in the U.S.
Of course, it didn't stay that way. The 1970s and 1980s brought financial difficulties, and by the late 1990s, the jig was up. But many people haven't forgotten the joy this chain brought them back in its glory days. The works bar (where you could customize your burger) is a particularly happy memory for many. "You really felt like you were living when you could add as much as you wanted onto your burger," said one Redditor in the r/nostalgia subreddit. "Ended up with a lot of 'tomato sandwich with a burger patty' as a kid."
Henry's Hamburgers
Henry's Hamburgers opened in 1950s Chicago, and by the 1960s, thanks to the growing and increasingly insatiable appetite for fast food at the time, it had more than 200 locations across the U.S. People loved it because it was accessible and affordable, and it would run special deals like six hamburgers for just 99 cents. Yes, six. But it was destined to last. The chain was owned and run by the Bresler Company, which started making structural changes and closing down franchised locations in the 1970s.
At the time of writing, the last Henry's Hamburgers in existence remains open in Benton Harbor, Michigan. With its nostalgic menu of cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and grilled cheese, it's still a functioning restaurant, but it's also a tribute to people's memories of this once-thriving fast food chain. In fact, an entire section of the website is dedicated to people's recollections of Henry's Hamburgers. "I am now 65, and I still miss Henry's," reads one comment. "I can see the place in my mind, as well as smell the burgers cooking, and I remember the taste."
Howard Johnson's
Howard Johnson's — known for its huge range of ice cream, as well as its hamburgers, fried clams, and fish fillets — was one of the first major players in the restaurant industry. It was founded in 1925, but the 1960s were the epitome of its U.S. domination, when it had restaurants on roadsides everywhere across the country. By the mid 1970s, it had climbed to more than 1,000 locations. But, as you already know from the lack of Howard Johnson signs around, the chain is no longer in operation. It clung on for a long time, though.
The last restaurant, located in Lake George, New York, didn't actually shut down until 2022. Many who remember it from its peak say it wasn't just the food that was good, but the overall vibe. It was friendly, relaxed, and reliable. "We stopped there sometimes on the way to visit my dad back in the '70s, and even then it felt a little old-fashioned," said one Redditor in r/AskOldPeople. "But trustworthy, you know? Warm and friendly and somehow trustworthy."
Sambo's
In 1957, in Santa Barbara, California, the first Sambo's Pancake House opened its doors. It didn't take long for it to become popular, thanks to its bottomless coffee, cheap breakfasts, and bright, welcoming decor. The latter was themed around the book "Little Black Sambo," which is about a young Indian boy who outsmarts tigers. By the mid 1960s, Sambo's had 40 locations, and by the 1970s, it was expanding into the North. At its peak, it exceeded 1,100 locations.
Sambo's Pancake House isn't around anymore (it started to close down restaurants in the 1980s after filing for bankruptcy), but many people have fond memories of the chain, which also offered burgers, chicken, and french fries for affordable prices. "One of my most favorite memories with my parents was eating there," said one Facebook user in a group for 1960s memories. Another added: "We had one here in Austin....went there almost every Friday/Saturday nights after going out dancing ..."
But we have to address the elephant (tiger) in the room. Sambo's Pancake House might prompt fond memories for some, but for others, it's a major source of controversy. The name Sambo is associated with racist minstrel shows, for example. And while the book "Little Black Sambo" is set in India, multiple reprints have been called out for perpetuating racist stereotypes. Sambo's Pancake House faced a lot of backlash for its choice of name, and so many of its restaurants were rebranded with names like "Jolly Tiger" or "No Place Like Sam's."
Mr. Steak
If you wanted steak in the 1960s, you had options. Not only could you head to Bonanza, York Steak House, or Valle's Steak House, but you could also head to the appropriately named Mr. Steak. The chain was founded in Denver in 1962, and promptly spread across the country. In fact, by the late 1970s, it had nearly 300 locations.
One of Mr. Steak's biggest attractions was its birthday deals. "On your birthday, your age was your discount. 50 years old? Half price," said one Facebook user in a group for memories of York County. "Grandparents went there a lot on their birthday. That was a pretty significant discount." But the whole family loved it, too, not just for the steak, but also for its beloved Hawaiian chicken and bargain lobster dishes.
Mr. Steak managed to stick around into the 21st century, but the final location, in St. Charles, Missouri, closed in 2009. Like with Red Barn, there is a page dedicated to memories of Mr. Steak, but it's specifically for former employees. At the time of writing, it has nearly 2,500 members.