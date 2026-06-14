One Of The Largest US Restaurant Chains In The '70s Was Known For Its 28 Ice Cream Flavors

Variety can be the spice of life, particularly on long road trips. Few chains have made a pit stop feel more worthwhile than Howard Johnson's. With orange roofs easily spotted from the road, the chain offered 28 flavors of ice cream to choose from. The number became as recognizable as the roofs and became linked with the brand's identity. Before the downfall of Howard Johnson's, around 1,000 restaurants dotted America, and the ice cream counter was just as much of a draw as more savory options on the menu like all-you-can-eat fried clams.

In addition to classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, more unique offerings like buttercrunch, burgundy cherry, frozen pudding, macaroon, coffee brandy, maple walnut, and peppermint stick delighted visitors. Orange pineapple and fruit salad flavors were novelties at the time. "I truly miss Howard Johnson's Swiss Chocolate Almond ice cream. Delicious chocolate ice cream, with whole toasted almonds, no marshmallow, no junk. And their sundaes were really, really good," wrote a user on YouTube. Dishes of ice cream were served with small shortbread cookies.