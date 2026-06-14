One Of The Largest US Restaurant Chains In The '70s Was Known For Its 28 Ice Cream Flavors
Variety can be the spice of life, particularly on long road trips. Few chains have made a pit stop feel more worthwhile than Howard Johnson's. With orange roofs easily spotted from the road, the chain offered 28 flavors of ice cream to choose from. The number became as recognizable as the roofs and became linked with the brand's identity. Before the downfall of Howard Johnson's, around 1,000 restaurants dotted America, and the ice cream counter was just as much of a draw as more savory options on the menu like all-you-can-eat fried clams.
In addition to classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, more unique offerings like buttercrunch, burgundy cherry, frozen pudding, macaroon, coffee brandy, maple walnut, and peppermint stick delighted visitors. Orange pineapple and fruit salad flavors were novelties at the time. "I truly miss Howard Johnson's Swiss Chocolate Almond ice cream. Delicious chocolate ice cream, with whole toasted almonds, no marshmallow, no junk. And their sundaes were really, really good," wrote a user on YouTube. Dishes of ice cream were served with small shortbread cookies.
The sweet taste of nostalgia
Though the ice cream is gone, nostalgia for the scoops runs thick online. "Howard Johnson's had the best ice cream in my younger days," wrote a fan on Reddit. "I still dream about HoJo's chocolate chip ice cream," added another. The chain reportedly used more buttermilk in its ice cream recipes than what was typical, which contributed to the rich taste some customers remember. The ice cream was also scooped onto warm pound cake and topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup for a special dessert.
Started by Howard Johnson in Massachusetts in 1925, the chain grew through franchise agreements. By the '60s and '70s, Howard Johnson's held the title of America's largest restaurant chain. When fast food competitors like McDonald's entered the picture with lower prices and faster service, Howard Johnson's struggled to keep pace. Marriott acquired the brand in 1985, and many of the restaurants were sold. The final location in Lake George, New York, closed in 2022. Though the 28 flavors didn't survive, the memories of them certainly have.