The Howard Johnson's All-You-Can-Eat Deal Boomers Might Remember

Though Howard Johnson's restaurants experienced an overall downfall, the brand remains lodged in the minds of boomers. "Especially when we were traveling," lamented one Facebook user. "I really miss Howard Johnson." Some pinpoint HoJo's as the origin story of a lifelong love for fried foods. Howard Johnson's restaurants evolved from a soda fountain, eventually turning into beachfront food stands, before frying up clams and creating a recipe to tempt the masses in for a sit-down meal. The first restaurant opened in 1929 and pleased theater goers with plates priced at $1.

All-you-can-eat fried claims were dished out in the late 1970s. Wednesdays and Fridays were designated days for the deal. Restaurants plated flounder and fried clams alongside french fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw for a discounted price. The bargain was listed at $2.99, and one child could eat free with every adult. "They were so great! I was a tiny girl, but I would eat three helpings of these," remembered a fan of the deal on Reddit.