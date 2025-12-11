The Howard Johnson's All-You-Can-Eat Deal Boomers Might Remember
Though Howard Johnson's restaurants experienced an overall downfall, the brand remains lodged in the minds of boomers. "Especially when we were traveling," lamented one Facebook user. "I really miss Howard Johnson." Some pinpoint HoJo's as the origin story of a lifelong love for fried foods. Howard Johnson's restaurants evolved from a soda fountain, eventually turning into beachfront food stands, before frying up clams and creating a recipe to tempt the masses in for a sit-down meal. The first restaurant opened in 1929 and pleased theater goers with plates priced at $1.
All-you-can-eat fried claims were dished out in the late 1970s. Wednesdays and Fridays were designated days for the deal. Restaurants plated flounder and fried clams alongside french fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw for a discounted price. The bargain was listed at $2.99, and one child could eat free with every adult. "They were so great! I was a tiny girl, but I would eat three helpings of these," remembered a fan of the deal on Reddit.
A lasting taste of nostalgia
Howard Johnson's all-you-can-eat deals kept families coming back to the restaurants for more, and tables filled with clam strips, fried flounder fillets, hush puppies, coleslaw, pecan pie, and ice cream became a weekly highlight for many Americans. Diners remember grape soda to accompany these spreads. And some who worked at the restaurant recall that these all-you-can-eat specials were challenging shifts to manage. For many customers, however, HoJo's all-you-can-eat offerings have become lodged in collective memory. "Howard Johnson's fried clams will always hold a special place in my heart," emphasized one Redditor.
Though Howard Johnson's roadside restaurants have since closed, the brand lives on in hotel form powdered by Wyndham. Nostalgic lovers of the restaurant's weekly specials can attempt to recreate HoJo's fried clams at home. Serve with crispy, fluffy hush puppies, your favorite slaw recipe, and cups of grape soda, and you may end up with a meal that tastes even better than memories.