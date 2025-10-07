This 1960s Steakhouse Chain Named After A Popular TV Show Still Has 3 Locations Left

With endless streaming opportunities, new generations are discovering the joys of charming, old-fashioned TV shows — including one featuring the character of Ben Cartwright (played by Lorne Greene) and his bevy of sons, ranch workers, and enterprising family members. That show is the classic western series "Bonanza," which premiered in 1959 and quickly gave rise to a well-loved chain of steakhouses by the same name. Co-founded by actor Dan Blocker, who starred as Hoss Cartwright on the show, Bonanza restaurants expanded to about 600 locations after opening in 1963. The chain gave everyday diners the chance to embrace Old West culture, with hearty trips through heaping helpings of buffet grub and sizzling steaks.

Like many chain eateries, Bonanza Steakhouse (which soon merged with the similar Ponderosa Steakhouse chain) had its glory days before a slow fade. But in a nod to the lasting power of nostalgia television, three Bonanza Steakhouses are still alive and well and serving much the same fare as in bygone days. Bonanza venues today operate in Lebanon, Virginia; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and New Columbia, Pennsylvania.

To many, these three surviving Bonanzas stand not just as restaurants but as living tributes to simpler days. The decor remains classic, with plenty of nods to ranch-style culture and no-fuss dining established on the original NBC television program. Since the late '80s, the intimate Bonanza Steakhouse chain has been directly related to the larger Ponderosa Steakhouse collection (which started in 1965), both now operated by Fat Brands. It's fitting that Bonanza and Ponderosa restaurants rest under the same corporate roof, given their shared genetics: in the "Bonanza" television show, the name of the expansive working ranch the Cartwrights owned was the "Ponderosa."