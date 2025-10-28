The Northeast Steakhouse Chain That Served Over 200,000 Customers Per Week By 1969

Bigger isn't always better — such was the case with Valle's Steak House, the Northeast restaurant chain known for its gargantuan dining rooms. Over its run from 1933 to 2000, the Maine-based steakhouse chain seated hundreds to thousands of patrons per location before becoming one of the seven steakhouse chains that have permanently closed their doors. Nowadays, foodies of the '60s and '70s likely remember it by its short name, "Valle's," best.

The first Valle's Steak House was a seven-stool cafe, opened at 551 Congress Street in Portland, Maine in 1933. Its founder was the eponymous Donald D. Valle, who immigrated to Maine from Italy in 1912. Apparently, the dining concept was a slow-but-steady success. Valle's expanded to multiple locations across Maine before finally going multi-state with three Boston locations in the mid-1960s. After that, Valle's U.S. presence suddenly boomed.

In 1969, just one year after the company went public, the steakhouse saw regular weekly crowds of 200,000 — served by 1,300 Valle's employees at 30 restaurants. Proportionately, Valle's dining rooms were built with volume in mind, designed to seat 800 to 1,400 customers – a far cry from its tiny cafeteria origin. Specializing in prime steaks and lobsters and rounded out by other New England fare, the food menu was physically large to match at 16 by 30 inches.