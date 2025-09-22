The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Burger Giant You Might Have Forgotten About

If you watched "Mad Men," you might remember Peggy taking point on a Burger Chef ad campaign during the show's final season. Depending on your age, you may not have realized that Burger Chef was a very real, and very popular, fast food restaurant chain. The first location opened in Indianapolis, IN in 1957, but within just 20 years, it would be plagued by problems, including financial issues, poor management, and even a high-profile murder case.

Frank P. Thomas, Jr. was the VP of General Equipment Company, a business that made ice cream and milk shake machines for restaurants. In 1956, the owner of a small hamburger chain asked Thomas to develop and manufacture a hamburger broiler, later named the Sani-Broiler. In 1957, Thomas opened a hamburger stand called Burger Chef specifically to showcase his flame broiler in action. The flame-broiled burgers, likely inspired by Burger King's famous flame-grilling method, were so successful that he soon expanded to three more locations.

Investors quickly swooped in, eager to purchase Burger Chef's flame broiled burger concept. The first sit-down Burger Chef fast food restaurant opened in 1958, and over the next four years, 97 more were opened throughout the Midwest. By 1966, it was the fastest growing hamburger chain in America with 440 locations. The restaurant's innovative menu and dedication to customer service made it a genuine trailblazer in the industry. We even named it one of the 15 defunct restaurant chains we actually miss. Unfortunately, trouble was already on the horizon.