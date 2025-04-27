5 Vintage Fast Food Drive-Thrus No One Remembers Anymore

Drive-thrus are a wonderful convenience, allowing us to grab a meal without even getting out of the car — which is especially useful when it's raining! With AI drive-thrus on the horizon, the fast food model is stronger than ever today. But would you believe that they've been around for over 100 years, with the original concept being sparked back in the 1920s with a drive-in restaurant called Kirby's Pig Stand that preceded the first drive-thru at a California Pig Stand? Loads of drive-thrus, with the term often used interchangeably with drive-ins, have come and gone, though some of the original stalwarts are still around today, like Red's Giant Hamburg.

Red's is the first-ever recognized drive-thru, which opened in 1947 on Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, and still operates to this day, but on Route 413, having relocated there in 2019. And then there's In-N-Out, which was founded in 1948 and is credited with inventing the two-way speaker system that revolutionized the drive-thru experience across the globe. You can still grab a burger there in various cities across the western United States. Both are good, old vintage drive-thrus that deliver nostalgia for many diners.

But then there are those that started with great hopes and crashed and burned, were absorbed into other brands, or just faded into not even a memory. Remember Burger Queen, or Minnie Pearl's Chicken? What about Doggie Diner? No? We're not surprised — most of them just fizzled out quietly, leaving the names we know today to carry the baton of drive-thrus. Let's take a look at five of the most notable vintage drive-thrus no one remembers anymore.