How Bankruptcy Led To The Downfall Of A Once-Popular Pancake Chain From The '50s

In 1957, Southern Californians Sam Battistone, Sr., and Newhall "Bo" Bohnett opened a diner in Santa Barbara, California, that offered a bottomless cup of coffee for a dime and a full breakfast for a little more than a dollar. When trying to dream up a name for their restaurant, they wound up combining their names to create Sambo's Pancake House (often just called Sambo's). Battistone, a former diner owner, was in the kitchen every morning with his 17-year-old son flipping diner-style pancakes, while Battistone's wife worked as the waitress.

From the beginning, they all wanted Sambo's to be a cozy place for families to enjoy breakfast and lunch — and the homey atmosphere and good, cheap eats helped Sambo's flourish. Throughout the 1960s and '70s, Sambo's opened hundreds of restaurants across the U.S. in 47 states, eventually burgeoning to over 1,100 locations. Part of Sambo's success was its unique "fraction-of-the-action" program that gave 20% of profits to each restaurant manager. With the incentive of managers being able to purchase an additional percentage of the profits in other Sambo's restaurants, the program engendered a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

But in 1977, due to actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sambo's discontinued the "fraction-of-the-action" program. Without the financial bonus, restaurant managers left in droves, leaving behind people who had no experience in running a restaurant. The following year, profits declined precipitously, and the losses were so steep that, in 1981, Sambo's filed for bankruptcy. While other retro restaurant chains went bankrupt in the '80s, Sambo's was unique because its name and image were tied to racist stereotypes.