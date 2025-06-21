Does Anyone Remember This Vintage '60s Chain Restaurant And Its Iconic Red Building?

Fast food chains were a relatively new thing in the 1960s, and independent ones became scarce when McDonald's and Burger King marched onto the nationwide scene. But some multi-location restaurants held on well into the 1980s, including beloved venues like The Red Barn Restaurants. At its peak, the roughly 400 colorful, barn-style structures dotted the landscapes of 22 states, plus it had locations in Canada and Australia. Depicting rural charm with red-barn architecture, including faux silos and multiple sloping roof panels, the restaurants became popular hang-out spots in many communities.

Even today, almost four decades after the last store served its final meal, fans still remember the food, the aura, and definitely the nostalgia tied to simpler times. Despite making our list of five vintage fast food drive-thrus no one remembers anymore, a thriving public Facebook page devoted to The Red Barn keeps the conversation going with more than 9,000 members still posting to this day. Some show photos of Red Barn swag collected over the years. One former employee posted his Red Barn payroll voucher from 1981, while another shared a photo and fond memories of playing for the sponsored Red Barn Rangers hockey team.

The food itself is definitely not forgotten, nor is its famous jingle stating (per sixteenbitify via YouTube), "When the hungries hit, hit the Red Barn." Burgers took center stage at The Red Barn Restaurants, with the double-decker Big Barney and a quarter-pound-style Barnbuster. But fish sandwiches featured as well, plus the fondly-remembered full chicken dinner costing as low as 59 or 99 cents.