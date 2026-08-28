Homestyle Filipino Chicken Adobo Stir-Fry Recipe

Homestyle Filipino chicken adobo is one of those dishes that's hard to fully describe until you've tasted it. It's a balanced hit of sweet and sour, with a tang that stays in your mouth long after you've taken the last bite. And the best part is that it feels completely homey and easy to throw together, just as the best meals should be.

Before I became a recipe developer and blogger, I used to live in a predominantly Filipino neighborhood. My neighbors and friends would invite me over for potlucks, displaying a rich array of comforting stews, juicy lumpias glistening with oil, and colorful, deceptively rich desserts. But each time, my favorite bite was the chicken adobo.

Filipino adobo is different than Mexican adobo, which most of us know from the incredible pantry staple that is peppers in adobo sauce. The name comes from the Spanish word for marinade, but the technique here is decidedly Filipino. The chicken is braised in a mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and bay leaves until it reduces into something that is salty, sour, and savory. As is typical in homestyle Asian stews, we use a whole chicken cut into pieces, and supplement it with onion and bell pepper for a satisfying stir-fry. The result is comforting and easy, while also being incredibly flavorful. It's the one dish that your cold-weather lineup desperately needs.