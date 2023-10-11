Andrew Zimmern's Tip For Cutting Whole Chicken In The Right Place

Breaking down an entire chicken is something that any home cook can, and should, learn how to do. It's a great skill to know, to understand the anatomy of the bird better, and also to save money. Buying a whole bird and separating it into parts is a heck of a lot cheaper than buying pre-cut pieces. Few advocate this more than Andrew Zimmern, who explains via YouTube how to find the right spots on which to cut apart a chicken.

To start, you'll want to hunt for the joints on a chicken, and really any cooking bird, because it's way easier than cutting through bone. Plus, whenever you cut directly through bones, they may splinter into fragments which can get caught up in your cuts. When slicing through the joints, you make clean cuts straight through the connective tissue. As a result, you get nice, even, whole cuts.

There are many ways by which you can find the joint connections, but Zimmern makes this job simple and straightforward. He uses the weight of the bird to his advantage when it comes to locating the right place to cut, holding the wings and legs up with the heavy bird pulling down to reveal where the joint is, then snipping or slicing through it.