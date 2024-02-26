Warming, Comforting Chicken Tinola Recipe

Soups are a beloved meal worldwide. Each culture and cuisine has its own unique broths and soups both comforting and nourishing, taking a myriad of forms and flavors across the globe. As well as their often nutrient-dense ingredients, these dishes contain a special sort of nostalgia for many people, who have personalized family recipes passed down through the generations or memories of being cared for when sick with spoonfuls of broth. Whether served as a simple, hearty stew, or a fancy French consommé, soup has a place in every home and culture.

Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye put together this recipe for tinola, a Filipino soup dish known for its light yet comforting quality. Wonderfully succulent chicken pieces are cooked in a warming broth flavored with ginger. Onion, garlic, peppercorns, and lemongrass add to the light yet aromatic flavoring, and fish sauce adds a richly savory and salty note. Finished off with chayote and bok choy, which add vibrancy and texture to the dish, this chicken tinola soup is both soothing and highly satisfying. If chicken soup is your thing, you can't get better than this Filipino classic. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make.