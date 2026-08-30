9 Ways To Pair Banana And Coffee Beyond Lattes

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Be honest: How many banana bread lattes have you had this summer? We're not here to judge; you can never have enough of these sweet, creamy treats, especially when the weather is hot and humid. Chains like Dunkin' and 7 Brew have helped draw banana coffee out from the domain of specialty coffee shops, ushering the surprisingly delicious combination into mainstream consciousness. Plus, it's easy to make a banana bread iced latte at home, allowing you to adjust the sweetness and coffee-to-banana ratio as per your personal preferences.

If you've fallen in love with the banana-coffee duo, you shouldn't just limit yourself to lattes. Plenty of other opportunities exist to savor the sweet, creamy nature of bananas alongside the earthy, nutty, and acidic nature of coffee. To further indulge your banana coffee obsession, we've assembled a list of other ways you can combine the two ingredients, and provided some recipes to get the ball rolling. Many of these are baked goods, in which case, espresso powder is often responsible for providing a strong coffee flavor (Modern Mountain Baking Company's espresso powder is superb). Espresso powder is just what it sounds like: dehydrated and finely ground espresso. It's not instant coffee; after all, a shot of espresso packs more of a punch than a cup of drip coffee. Still, you don't need many special ingredients other than that to make most of these recipes.