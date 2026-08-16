Banana Bread Is 10X Sweeter With A 5-Minute Glaze Made With A Few Simple Staples

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Banana bread is moist, sweet, and fairly simple to make. But sometimes if you're craving something a little more elevated, switching up the recipe can make all the difference. Whether you like to add walnuts for crunch, chocolate chips for a sweet twist, or even caramelized banana slices, you're sure to feel like you're biting into something more than a plain homemade bread loaf. One of our favorite ways to improve banana bread? Adding a glaze — and we have just the right one for you.

After making your banana bread, top it with this sweet, rich espresso glaze from @wholesomelysophia on Instagram. To make it, add 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar, 2 ounces of freshly pulled espresso, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1 teaspoon of your milk of choice in a large mixing bowl. Combine by hand or with a standing mixer until well incorporated, leaving no clumps. Let your banana bread cool, then top with the glaze for a coffee-flavored version of your favorite dessert.

Adding espresso glaze makes your banana bread moist, slightly sticky, and extra rich. The espresso adds a bold flavor that pairs well with the subtle banana, and the powdered sugar adds even more sweetness. You can use espresso you already have on hand, or try Café El Aguila beans — our favorite among 13 store-bought espresso coffee brands. Make a shot and add it to the glaze mixture. It'll only take five minutes!