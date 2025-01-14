12 Drinks That Mix Well With Baileys Irish Cream

Is there anything cozier than a warm, boozy drink on a chilly evening? Whether it's for après ski or as something to sip on while you snuggle with your sweetie under a cozy blanket in front of a fire, you can take your cocoa from just okay to absolute ah-amazing with some Baileys Irish Cream. So as soon as the first chill of fall hits the air, it's time to get your Baileys Irish Cream in a mug so it can warm you from the tip of your nose to your toes.

For this drink, you can follow the recipe, which includes an indulgent homemade hot chocolate, or you can whip up your favorite cocoa and just stir an ounce of Baileys into an 8-ounce mug. Then, top it off with your favorite topping — whether it's marshmallows, whipped cream, or a light grating of cinnamon.

Ingredients

2 ounces chopped bittersweet chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1¼ cups whole milk

2 dashes chocolate bitters

1 ounce Bailey's Irish Cream

½ ounce crème de cacao

½ ounce coffee liqueur (optional)

Whipped cream or marshmallows for garnish

Instructions