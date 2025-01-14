12 Drinks That Mix Well With Baileys Irish Cream
Over the years, I've had a lot of patrons request Baileys Irish Cream as an after-dinner sipper (especially in the winter), and it's easy to see why. I love it for sipping solo, but it's so much more versatile than that. This sweet Irish whiskey-based cream liqueur combines beautifully with all kinds of mixers and flavors to make delicious cocktails. Whether you're looking for a sippable winter warmer or something creamy with summery, tropical flavors, it makes perfect sense to reach for a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream. With a little creativity and some great recipes in your back pocket, you can turn your favorite after-dinner sip into an anytime-of-day, all-year-round ingredient for some of the tastiest cocktails you can imagine.
Baileys White Russian
The classic white Russian is smooth, creamy, and satisfying, but Baileys can make it even better. In fact, this cocktail works better for me because I can use Baileys Almande — which is made with almond milk instead of dairy — and still enjoy a white Russian even though I'm allergic to dairy (pro tip for anyone with dairy allergies — Baileys Almande makes a great substitute for cream in all sorts of creamy mixed drinks). While the recipe calls for the classic Baileys Irish Cream, feel free to jazz it up with any of Baileys' flavored Irish creams or use the tasty original.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1 ounce vodka
- 1 ounce coffee liqueur
- 1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
- Ground cinnamon and cinnamon stick for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add the vodka, coffee liqueur, and Baileys Irish Cream. Shake vigorously to chill.
- Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
- Garnish with ground cinnamon and a cinnamon stick, if desired.
Nutty Irish
If it's dessert in a glass you want, then Baileys Irish Cream is your ingredient. This sweet and satisfying after-dinner drink pairs Baileys' warm whiskey flavors with nutty amaretto and Frangelico, creating the perfect sweet, indulgent treat. While you can serve this drink on ice as written in the recipe, if you want something that's even more indulgent, I highly recommend tossing all the ingredients except for the ice into a blender and adding a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream along with few splashes of milk to get the perfect consistency. With or without the ice cream, it's the grown-up milkshake you've been craving.
Ingredients
-
Ice
-
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
-
1 ounce Frangelico
-
1 ounce amaretto
-
Fresh-grated nutmeg for garnish (optional)
Instructions
-
Add ice to a cocktail shaker.
-
Add the Baileys Irish Cream, Frangelico, and amaretto.
-
Shake to chill.
-
Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
-
Garnish with nutmeg.
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Is there anything cozier than a warm, boozy drink on a chilly evening? Whether it's for après ski or as something to sip on while you snuggle with your sweetie under a cozy blanket in front of a fire, you can take your cocoa from just okay to absolute ah-amazing with some Baileys Irish Cream. So as soon as the first chill of fall hits the air, it's time to get your Baileys Irish Cream in a mug so it can warm you from the tip of your nose to your toes.
For this drink, you can follow the recipe, which includes an indulgent homemade hot chocolate, or you can whip up your favorite cocoa and just stir an ounce of Baileys into an 8-ounce mug. Then, top it off with your favorite topping — whether it's marshmallows, whipped cream, or a light grating of cinnamon.
Ingredients
-
2 ounces chopped bittersweet chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips
-
1¼ cups whole milk
-
2 dashes chocolate bitters
-
1 ounce Bailey's Irish Cream
-
½ ounce crème de cacao
-
½ ounce coffee liqueur (optional)
-
Whipped cream or marshmallows for garnish
Instructions
-
Warm a coffee mug by filling it with hot water.
-
In a small saucepan, combine the chocolate, milk, chocolate bitters, and Baileys Irish Cream.Advertisement
-
Warm the chocolate, whisking constantly, over low heat until the chocolate melts and it's warm, about five minutes.
-
Pour the hot water out of the mug and pour in the cocoa.
-
Stir in the crème de cacao and coffee liquor.
-
Garnish with marshmallows or whipped cream.
Girl Scout Cookie
You always know that spring is in the air when the parents of Girl Scouts start hitting you up at work to buy cookies. I love a Thin Mint cookie so much, but I haven't had one in years because I can't eat gluten. Thank goodness Baileys Irish Cream mixes up into the perfect cocktail that has all the flavors of everybody's favorite Girl Scout cookies without any of the gluten. It's sweet, creamy, and minty in the most satisfying way, and classic Baileys Irish Cream adds a depth of flavor to the classic chocolate-mint combo. Plus, you can make it any time of year, so there's no need to wait for Girl Scout Cookie sales to roll around.
Ingredients
-
Ice
-
1 ounce crème de cacao
-
1 ounce crème de menthe
-
1 ounce Bailey's Irish Cream
-
Chocolate shavings or unsweetened cocoa powder and mint sprig for garnish
Instructions
-
Chill a martini glass or coupe by filling it with ice and a dash of water.
-
Put more ice in a cocktail shaker.
-
Add the crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and Baileys Irish Cream.
-
Shake to chill.
-
Pour the ice out of the glass and strain the drink into the chilled glass.
-
Garnish with chocolate shavings or cocoa powder and a mint sprig.
Creamy Irish Coffee
There's no need to wait for St. Patrick's Day to enjoy a creamy Irish coffee. It's another cold-weather warmer that capitalizes on the warmth of whiskey combined with piping-hot coffee for a boozy hot drink that is perfect in chilly weather. The traditional version uses Irish whiskey, coffee, sugar, and unsweetened whipped cream, so it's natural to add sweet, Irish whiskey-based Baileys in place of the typical liquor and sugar. I prefer this Baileys version of the winter favorite because it's creamier and a little sweeter than the original. So brew up your favorite coffee blend and try it out. Pro tip: You can also turn it into a spring and summer drink by serving it over ice.
Ingredients
- 6 ounces freshly brewed hot coffee
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- 2 ounces Baileys Irish Cream
- Unsweetened heavy cream, whipped
- Cocoa powder for garnish
Instructions
- Warm a mug by filling it with hot water.
- Dump out the hot water and add the coffee to the mug.
- Add the orange bitters and Baileys Irish Cream. Stir to mix.
- Top with the unsweetened whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder.
Cloudy Skies
If you think it couldn't get any tastier than Bermuda's national drink, the Dark n' Stormy, think again. This creamy Baileys version is the cocktail you didn't know you needed but will want to drink again and again. It combines the warm, biting spice of ginger beer with the Irish whiskey in the Baileys, and the cream from the liqueur makes the drink as cloudy as a stormy Bermuda sky. I love how the spice in the ginger beer and the molasses flavors of the rum balance out the sweetness of the Baileys to make a creamy, satisfying, and tasty drink.
Ingredients
-
Ice
-
6 ounces ginger beer
-
1 ounce Goslings Black Seal rum (or another dark rum)
-
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
Instructions
-
Fill a highball or Collins glass with ice.
-
Add the ginger beer.
-
Pour in the rum. Stir.
-
Pour in the Baileys Irish Cream without stirring.
Baileys Banana Colada
Here's the drink that proves once and for all that Baileys Irish Cream extends far beyond winter and fall drinks with this breezy take on a fruity summer umbrella drink. The recipe, as written, is served on the rocks, but if you're more of a blended drink person, you can pop it in the blender with a half-cup of crushed ice and give it a whirl. Either way, you'll be ready to dig your toes in the sand with a single sip.
Ingredients
-
Ice
-
4 ounces pineapple juice
-
1 ounce banana liqueur
-
1 ounce coconut rum
-
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
-
Cherry and pineapple wedge for garnish
Instructions
-
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
-
Add the pineapple juice, banana liqueur, coconut rum, and Baileys Irish Cream.
-
Shake to chill.
-
Strain into a hurricane glass filled with ice.
-
Garnish with a cherry and a pineapple wedge.
Irish Root Beer Float
I love an adult take on a childhood favorite — it'll make you feel like a kid again. And what's better than a root beer float? The grown-up version with Baileys Irish Cream, of course. While this recipe calls for root beer, it's just as tasty using other sodas you knew and loved as a kid — cream soda, cola, or even an orange soda. Plus, it's so easy to make that you don't need any special bartending equipment. Just a glass, an ice cream scoop, and a spoon will get you where you need to go.
Ingredients
-
1 scoop of vanilla ice cream
-
2 ounces Baileys Irish Cream
-
8 ounces root beer
Instructions
-
Put the scoop of ice cream in the bottom of a highball glass.
-
Add the Baileys Irish Cream.
-
Pour the root beer over the top of both ingredients and stir.
Hot Irish Apple Pie
Give hot spiced cider the sweet upgrade it needs with some Baileys Irish Cream. With the creamy spiced apple flavors, it's a lot like drinking apple pie à la mode. Whether you make your own cider or add some instant spiced cider to a cup of hot water, adding Baileys Irish Cream will instantly elevate it. And while this recipe calls for original Baileys Irish Cream, I recommend replacing that with Salted Caramel Baileys if you can get your hands on some. You won't be sorry!
Ingredients
-
6 ounces hot spiced apple cider
-
2 dashes cinnamon bitters
-
2 ounces Baileys Irish Cream
-
Cinnamon stick for garnish
Instructions
-
Warm a mug by filling it with hot water.
-
Pour the hot water out of the mug and add the hot spiced cider, bitters, and Baileys Irish Cream.
-
Stir to mix.
-
Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Baileys & 'Bu
If you're feeling the need for a drink with a vacation vibe, then mix your Baileys Irish Cream with two tropical ingredients that instantly make any day feel like a day in paradise — coconut Malibu rum and pineapple juice. It's a little like a creamy piña colada, but it's a lot faster and easier to make with fewer ingredients. Since you can't mix Baileys with citrus in cocktails because it will curdle, using a little pineapple juice cuts through the sweetness and balances out the flavors beautifully.
Ingredients
-
Ice
-
4 ounces pineapple juice
-
1½ ounce Malibu rum
-
2 dashes cardamom bitters (optional)
-
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
-
Pineapple wedge for garnish
Instructions
-
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
-
Add the pineapple juice, Malibu rum, cardamom bitters, and Baileys Irish Cream.
-
Shake to chill.
-
Strain into a poco grande, hurricane, or highball glass filled with fresh ice.
-
Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
Irish Coffee Martini
For fans of the espresso martini, I have a Baileys version with slightly less caffeine but plenty of booze. It combines the classic flavors of coffee, cream, and Irish whiskey that you'll find in a classic Irish coffee, but it's served in a martini glass or coupe, and it's sweet and creamy. You can use any of the Baileys flavors you want to mix it up (I'm partial to Cinnamon Churros or Espresso Creme) or stick with the original. I've also included a few dashes of orange bitters, which add a little depth and complexity to the finished drink.
Ingredients
-
Ice
-
2 ounces brewed coffee (or if you want a stronger coffee flavor, brewed espresso)
-
2 dashes orange bitters
-
1 ounce vanilla vodka or whipped cream vodka
-
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
-
3 whole coffee beans for garnish
Instructions
-
Fill a martini glass or coupe with ice and a splash of water to chill it.
-
Fill a cocktail shaker with fresh ice.
-
Add the coffee, orange bitters, vanilla vodka, and Baileys Irish Cream.
-
Shake vigorously to chill.
-
Dump the ice and water from the glass.
-
Strain the martini into the chilled glass.
-
Garnish with three whole coffee beans.
Baileys & Stout
Baileys and beer? Absolutely! Stout beer has a lot of notes that are echoed in the Baileys Irish Cream, and its richness and viscosity hold up well to the Irish cream. So while it's not your typical beertail, it's a really good one. The sweet and creamy Baileys balances the bitter notes in the stout. Plus, it only has two ingredients, and it's so easy to make that you could have one in your hand in the next 30 seconds if you currently have both ingredients. That's a winner in my book.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces stout beer (like Guinness)
- 2 ounces Baileys Irish Cream
Instructions
- Fill a stout glass with the beer.
- Add the Baileys Irish Cream and stir to mix.