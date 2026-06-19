Cutwater's Banana Mudslide Canned Cocktail Will Have You Feeling Like A Tipsy Minion

A mudslide typically has a combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, heavy cream, and ice, but you may catch some variations with chocolate shavings or syrup. Cutwater's version uses Cutwater vodka, coffee cream liqueur, and natural flavors, the latter of which includes the banana portion of the product name as well as chocolate. The banana is the most prominent element; you can smell it right as you open the can, and it's quite discernible on the taste buds, too.

The sip tastes like an alcohol-infused creamy banana; each can has two shots of vodka to account for the 13% ABV. It's clear there's alcohol, but the vodka comes across as incredibly neutral and palatable. This is likely because the spirit is distilled six times and then carbon-filtered. There's a clean alcoholic taste mixed in with the banana and cream, which lets you know you're indeed drinking an alcoholic beverage. But it doesn't come across as harsh.

There's a barely there hint of chocolate. To be honest, it could use a smidge more because it falls to the wayside next to the other stronger notes. And the coffee liqueur doesn't seem too obvious either. The drink is moderately thick from the dairy inclusion and needs to be served ice-cold or over ice; otherwise, it feels heavy on the palate. The cocktail is balanced, tasty, and gets my stamp of approval.