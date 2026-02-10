Review: Cutwater's Chocolate Espresso Martini Is A Decadent Valentine's Day Sipper

Listen, I love being my own mixologist any day, but I'll never deny the sheer convenience of a tried-and-true canned cocktail option. A boozy bevvy that doesn't require me to clean a cocktail shaker and shot glasses after? Sign me up! If you're of the same ilk, let me point your attention to the latest offering from Cutwater: its canned Chocolate Espresso Martini.

The 13% ABV cocktail blends coffee cream liqueur with Cutwater's award-winning vodka to craft a smooth, sumptuous sipper for any occasion. And with chocolate flavor in the mix, it promises that extra "oomph" that can jazz up many a mixed drink. But how does it hold up next to the plethora of other pre-made espresso martinis on the market? I got my hands on a box of cans to test them and offer up my definitive opinion. Spoiler alert: I quite liked this can.

