The Rich Powdered Topping Your Banana Split Deserves

Classic, cool, and comforting, the festive banana split needs little in the way of improvement. As with any assembled recipe, however, this playful presentation can be gussied up with a variety of ingredients. Whether drizzling flavored sauces on top of your dish or topping dollops of homemade honey whipped cream with crumbles of your favorite cookies, the options for a customized dessert know few bounds. Yet for a rich depth meant for more mature palates, we'd like to invite you to bring a touch of morning to the dessert table.

A sprinkle of espresso powder can add an enticing layer of taste to a simple banana split sundae. The gourmet jolt of java sprinkled on top of ice cream can help soften some of the split's sweetness and redirect what could easily turn into a sugar bomb. While some coffee lovers may want to step completely on the pedal of coffee flavor by using coffee-flavored ice cream to make their treats, espresso powder is an easy and quick addition that can build a dessert more geared for adults than little ones.