The Rich Powdered Topping Your Banana Split Deserves
Classic, cool, and comforting, the festive banana split needs little in the way of improvement. As with any assembled recipe, however, this playful presentation can be gussied up with a variety of ingredients. Whether drizzling flavored sauces on top of your dish or topping dollops of homemade honey whipped cream with crumbles of your favorite cookies, the options for a customized dessert know few bounds. Yet for a rich depth meant for more mature palates, we'd like to invite you to bring a touch of morning to the dessert table.
A sprinkle of espresso powder can add an enticing layer of taste to a simple banana split sundae. The gourmet jolt of java sprinkled on top of ice cream can help soften some of the split's sweetness and redirect what could easily turn into a sugar bomb. While some coffee lovers may want to step completely on the pedal of coffee flavor by using coffee-flavored ice cream to make their treats, espresso powder is an easy and quick addition that can build a dessert more geared for adults than little ones.
Assemble desserts to delight your tastebuds
Espresso-crowned banana splits can be further enhanced by drizzles of tahini, almond butter, dark chocolate shavings, and toasted nuts. Cinnamon powder can complement some of these earthier, nuttier flavors, or consider bringing a bit of heat to the dish with a touch of cayenne powder. Boozy maraschino cherries can be the decorating crown this decadent delight deserves.
While creating your customized dessert, consider the overall texture of the dish in addition to the dominant flavors. Add Stroopwaffles to bring a delicious chewy caramel cookie to the treat, or try building the dessert with caramelized bananas, flaky sprinkles of sea salt, and ice cream with pieces of chocolate chunks or cookies mixed in. Think of the banana split as a way to flex your culinary creativity. At your next dinner party or event, offer a dessert buffet for friends and family to compile their own splits of their dreams with the toppings of their choosing.