19 Unique Toppings For A Better Banana Split

You don't need to do anything special to ice cream to make it taste delicious. But if you want to transform an average bowl of ice cream into a full-on dessert that tastes like a celebration, you have to make a banana split. It's a classic ice cream dessert that's ideal for those times when you're just feeling a little nostalgic. The classic version of the recipe calls for a banana cut lengthwise and adorned with three scoops of ice cream: one vanilla, one chocolate, and one strawberry. Then come the toppings. Everyone has their own favorites, but some of the most common are hot fudge, strawberry sauce, crushed pineapple, maraschino cherries, and chopped peanuts.

But while we do believe that the classic combination of ice cream flavors really shines here, the toppings are where you can get really creative. Choosing some unique or unconventional toppings for your banana split can make for a more elevated dessert that still taps into that nostalgia while offering a slightly different flavor profile. So, check out some of these banana split topping ideas, and try them out for yourself — or let them inspire you to use any other sweet ingredients you have on hand.