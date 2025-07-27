19 Unique Toppings For A Better Banana Split
You don't need to do anything special to ice cream to make it taste delicious. But if you want to transform an average bowl of ice cream into a full-on dessert that tastes like a celebration, you have to make a banana split. It's a classic ice cream dessert that's ideal for those times when you're just feeling a little nostalgic. The classic version of the recipe calls for a banana cut lengthwise and adorned with three scoops of ice cream: one vanilla, one chocolate, and one strawberry. Then come the toppings. Everyone has their own favorites, but some of the most common are hot fudge, strawberry sauce, crushed pineapple, maraschino cherries, and chopped peanuts.
But while we do believe that the classic combination of ice cream flavors really shines here, the toppings are where you can get really creative. Choosing some unique or unconventional toppings for your banana split can make for a more elevated dessert that still taps into that nostalgia while offering a slightly different flavor profile. So, check out some of these banana split topping ideas, and try them out for yourself — or let them inspire you to use any other sweet ingredients you have on hand.
Crushed pretzels
You know when a dessert simply tastes too sweet and leaves you with a cloying taste in your mouth? Or when there's absolutely no texture in a dessert and you start to get bored with it after a few bites? These are two common problems that people have when they make banana splits, and they're both issues you're going to want to avoid. It just so happens that including crushed pretzels on top of your banana split can negate both problems.
Pretzels are crunchy, of course, which adds an interesting textural element to the dessert. Plus, salted pretzels offer a touch of saltiness that highlights those sweet flavors more and makes every bite that much more delicious. This is one of our all-time favorite banana split toppings, and you should give it a try if you want a simple, accessible twist on the classic.
Espresso powder
Eating a banana split may make you feel like a kid again, but you don't have to regress all the way back to childhood to enjoy this dessert. If you want to give your banana split a grown-up twist, try sprinkling some espresso powder on top of the ice cream. This small step can make a big difference in the flavor of the dessert by adding just the right amount of bitterness to the mix. Since a banana split is generally so sweet, that pop of bitterness really balances it nicely.
Of course, if you really want to lean into that coffee flavor, you can always use coffee- or espresso-flavored ice cream. However, we happen to think that it tastes delicious with that classic chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry combo as well.
Candied bacon
Okay, we know that this isn't going to be everyone's thing, but there's something about a sweet and salty flavor combination that we just can't get enough of. And that's exactly why pairing bacon with a banana split makes so much sense. Think about it: Bacon is salty and fatty, which pairs exceptionally well with the sweetness and fattiness already present in a banana split. Plus, both bananas and bacon are breakfast foods, so this seems like a natural match to us.
Although you can use plain bacon, we prefer using the candied variety to really pull the dessert together in a more coherent way. That extra touch of sweetness just makes more sense in a dessert context, even though the saltiness of the bacon will still very much be present.
Pomegranate seeds
Take a look at banana split recipes online, and you'll find that a lot of them call for fresh fruit. Blueberries and strawberries are common additions to banana splits, which makes sense — their sweetness and tartness creates the kind of subtle contrast that can really make a banana split pop. But if you're looking for a fruity topping that's a bit more interesting than these standard toppings, try putting pomegranate seeds on your next banana split.
We love using pomegranate seeds because they have a lovely juiciness to them that delivers a burst of tartness on your tongue. This plays well with the sweetness of the other ingredients, creating a more balanced dessert. Plus, they have that slight crunch to them that'll make for a more texturally interesting bite.
Toasted coconut flakes
Want to include a light topping that won't compete with the flavors of the ice cream too much while still adding a touch of sweetness? Toasted coconut flakes are probably just what you're looking for. Sure, coconut flakes have their own flavor, but it's a pretty subtle one, especially when you're combining it with other, sweeter notes. However, using toasted coconut instead of plain coconut flakes means you're getting an extra, toasty complexity that elevates this dessert into something that feels just a bit more special.
Because toasted coconut flakes don't have a super pronounced flavor, they can be used with pretty much any other toppings you want to include. At the same time, they're interesting enough that you can also use them all on their own for a simpler banana split.
Raspberry coulis
Strawberry sauce may be a classic addition to a banana split, and for good reason: Those sweet and tart flavors pair exceptionally well with the rich flavors of the ice cream. However, you don't have to stick with strawberry sauce alone if you want to add a tart, fruity touch to your banana split. For a subtle twist, we like using a homemade raspberry coulis on our splits.
Raspberry coulis features the sweetness of the berries along with a nice tartness that keeps things fresh. The addition of sugar and lemon juice makes for an even more intense flavor than the raspberries offer all on their own. Of course, we have nothing against strawberry sauce, but when you're looking for a more unexpected flavor, raspberry coulis may just be the way to go.
Cinnamon sugar
Sure, a banana split is generally the kind of dish you eat when it's hot outside, but that doesn't mean you can't add some warmth to the dish with some cinnamon. Combining that cinnamon with sugar makes for an even tastier, sweeter topping. That warm baking spice note will further tap into the nostalgic sense of this dessert, albeit in a slightly different way.
Just keep in mind that cinnamon can be a really strong flavor, so you should use it sparingly unless you want your whole banana split to be overwhelmed by it. Mixing it with plenty of sugar definitely helps — we suggest one part cinnamon to four parts sugar. Oh, and you may want to skip the strawberry ice cream if you opt for this topping — it tends to taste better with chocolate and vanilla.
Sweet cereal
We love an ice cream treat with a crunchy element to it, which is why we're big fans of putting cereal on a banana split. You won't want to use just any cereal — generally, sweetened cereal is going to work best, since an unsweetened variety is likely to be overpowered by the sweetness of the ice cream. Once you add this topping to your split, though, you'll see why we love it so much: It combines two childhood favorite foods in one bowl, giving it a more interesting creamy-crunchy texture in the process.
So, what kind of cereal should you use as a topping for your banana split? Feel free to get creative here. You can opt for something as simple as Honey Nut Cheerios, or you can highlight those rich, chocolatey notes by using Cocoa Puffs instead.
Marshmallow fluff
We all love whipped cream, but sometimes, you want that light, fluffy texture in your banana split to come from a different ingredient. That's where marshmallow fluff comes into play. Yes, it's still sweet and creamy, but it offers a much different texture from whipped cream. Instead of being light and airy, it's bouncier and more sticky. There's an interesting richness there that we think pairs well with a variety of desserts, but especially with a banana split.
Just keep in mind that marshmallow fluff can be really sweet, so make sure you either add a salty or acidic element to balance it out or simply use it sparingly. That way, it won't steal the spotlight from the ice cream and banana and can just function as a tasty, somewhat unexpected topping.
Flaky sea salt
Flaky sea salt is one of the most useful seasonings you could ever have on hand. Not only does it make your food saltier — essential for increased deliciousness of basically everything you eat — but it also adds a crunchy texture to whatever it touches. It may just be the simplest topping on this list, but it's also the one that's likely to make the most difference in the way your banana split tastes. It'll balance those super sweet flavors while making the individual flavors of each ice cream variety stand out more.
Of course, there are a lot of ways to add salt to your banana split, but we love this solution because it's so simple. When you're craving a dessert that's classic, unfussy, and delicious, a flaky sea salt-topped banana split should do the trick.
Granola
You may think of granola as a topping you'd only ever use for a yogurt or smoothie bowl, but that may not be the best way to think about the ingredient. After all, its usually sweet flavor and complex crunchiness allow it to shine as a topping in a surprisingly wide variety of dishes, including in a banana split. That crunchy element pairs very well with the creaminess of the ice cream (which is why this ingredient also works with similarly creamy yogurt), and it often provides an extra touch of sweetness in the process.
Make sure you take a close look at the ingredients in whatever kind of granola you decide to choose. For a more complex flavor, look for a longer ingredients list. On the other hand, if you want to keep the flavor profile of your banana split on the simpler side, you can opt for a more streamlined list of ingredients.
Matcha powder
It seems like matcha is everywhere these days, so why not add some to your banana split? Just like espresso powder, matcha powder can add a really nice, grown-up vibe to your banana split. Its earthy, mild flavor is perfect for adding some complexity to the dessert. And since it's not sweet on its own, we think it's a great addition for when you want some extra flavor without necessarily adding a lot of extra sweetness into the mix.
Make sure you sift your matcha powder beforehand to ensure that you don't get any clumps on your banana split — that's not very appetizing. And start off by adding just a touch of it, so the flavor of the matcha doesn't overwhelm any of the other components in the split.
Fresh mint
Mint ice cream is a thing, so why can't you add mint to other ice cream dishes? However, instead of simply opting for something that's mint-flavored, we suggest using actual fresh mint to keep things tasting nice and fresh. Just a touch of fresh mint can go a long way in transforming the flavor of your banana split, providing a lovely, light, herbal note that enhances the chocolate ice cream specifically but tastes good regardless of the kind of ice cream you're eating in any given bite.
Use whole mint leaves if you're using it both for flavor and as a garnish, or julienne the mint to more evenly distribute the fresh flavor. Either way, this one is sure to be a hit for all mint ice cream lovers.
Dark chocolate shavings
With the bananas, the ice cream, and all those sweet toppings, banana splits can be quite sweet. That's why it might be a good idea to incorporate a topping that has a touch of bitterness to it. Dark chocolate shavings help you achieve just that. Sure, they do have some slight sweetness to them, but their intense bitterness is what really makes them shine in a good split. It's a nice replacement for chocolate sauce, although you can use both toppings if you want that sweetness and bitterness all at once.
Dark chocolate shavings make for a sophisticated addition to an otherwise child-friendly dessert dish, which is why we like to sprinkle a few on top right before serving. Just make sure that they're actually shavings, not larger chunks of chocolate, since these can become hard when they come in contact with the ice cream.
Black sesame seeds
This is an unconventional addition, sure, but who doesn't like some degree of nuttiness in their ice cream? Black sesame seeds can be an especially fun topping for a banana split when you're looking for something that's a little out of the ordinary. They have a lovely earthiness to them that plays well with the strong sweetness of the ice cream. Although they're generally used in more savory applications, we think this is a situation in which they really work well.
Sprinkle them on top of a banana split that's already covered in toppings, or use them to dress up a dish of ice cream that's otherwise sparse on the topping front. Either way, you're in for a complex, nutty treat that will transform your banana split into something that feels a bit fancier.
Crushed potato chips
We love a good sweet and salty flavor combo, which is just what crushed potato chips provide. While the rest of your banana split will be quite sweet, crushed potato chips will give the dish a lovely saltiness that counteracts that sweetness exceptionally well. Plus, you can also use them to give your dessert a nice crunch that it wouldn't otherwise have.
We like using kettle cooked chips for inclusion in a banana split recipe. Because these chips tend to be thicker and crunchier than other varieties of potato chips, they won't turn soggy as quickly as others. Crush them up and sprinkle them over your banana split, or keep them whole and intact for more of an intense crunch. Regardless, you're in for the salty-sweet treat of your dreams.
Passionfruit pulp
It's not uncommon to top your banana split with fruit, but there tend to be some common types of fruit that pop up time and time again. Strawberries and blueberries may be the most common fare when it comes to banana split toppings, but you don't have to stop there. If you're looking for something a bit brighter, tarter, and more interesting, try adding some passionfruit pulp to your banana split. Its bold acidity makes it a delicious counterpart to the sweet split, and the seeds provide an additional crunch that makes every bite that much more interesting.
Of course, if you live in a tropical climate, it may be easy to find fresh passionfruit at your local grocery store. If not, you may be able to find frozen passionfruit pulp in the freezer section at a specialty store in your area.
Crisped quinoa
Have you ever had a candy bar filled with crisped quinoa? If so, you know just how delicious it can be, especially when paired with something sweet. It offers a light crisp that's perhaps less pronounced than crisped rice but with an extra degree of texture that really makes things more interesting. Plus, it has a slight nuttiness to it that's not so strong that it overpowers the other ingredients but is bold enough to make the flavor of the entire dish more interesting.
It only makes sense, then, that crisped quinoa would also taste good on a banana split. It may not be the most conventional topping, but it's one that might just transform your next split into something that tastes groundbreaking. Give it a try on your next ice cream night.
Orange marmalade
Crushed pineapple is a common addition to a banana split, with its saucy consistency and sweet-tart flavor profile. But those features aren't unique to crushed pineapple alone. Another ingredient, orange marmalade, can offer a similar flavor and consistency. Granted, there's probably less acidity here than there is in crushed pineapple, but that citrusy acidity is still there, with a super sweet edge that adds a nice, fruity flavor to your banana split. Plus, its jelly-like consistency makes for a more interesting, dynamic texture in your split.
Dollop some on top of your ice cream the next time you make a banana split, or try mixing it with the vanilla ice cream specifically if you want the flavor to be more well-integrated. It's the fruity upgrade you never knew your banana split needed.