Cayenne Pepper Adds A Fiery Kick To Chocolate Bark
Cayenne pepper and chocolate are a match made in heaven — because of the delicious combination of sweet and spicy, cayenne shows up on our list of spices you should be pairing with chocolate. By adding a spice to chocolate, you can actually enhance the flavor and depth, making for a more satisfying chocolate experience. Cayenne is known for its intense heat but may have some elements of fruity undertones, which also pair well with chocolate. With all this in mind, the next time you make homemade chocolate bark, try adding cayenne pepper for a fiery and delicious kick.
If you need a chocolate bark recipe, you can refer to Tasting Table's chocolate almond bark. Because cayenne pepper is quite hot, you only need a small amount to make a difference — stick with just ½ teaspoon. After you've melted the chocolate, add the cayenne pepper and stir until it's sufficiently integrated. From there, finish the recipe as normal, then enjoy the spice-infused chocolate.
The addition of cayenne will work with a number of chocolate bark recipes, beyond the chocolate almond bark. For example, you can replace the almonds with any other type of nut, such as peanuts or pistachios. Similarly, seeds will also work well — perhaps you can try out a pumpkin seed chocolate bark. Or, you can add dried fruit into the bark, which will complement the fruity undertones of the cayenne.
Cayenne can be infused into just about any chocolate recipe
If you tried and loved the cayenne-infused chocolate bark, you'll be delighted to know that the bark is far from the only chocolate-cayenne pairing out there. For example, cayenne pepper will change your chocolate chip cookies for the better with its spicy infusion. Just like with the chocolate bark, add half a teaspoon to the dough (as well as one teaspoon of cinnamon to balance out the cayenne).
Cayenne pepper is also a key ingredient in our chile chocolate hazelnut thumbprint cookies — it's integrated into the ganache that acts as the center filling. Plus, you can then use that chile chocolate ganache for a number of various recipes, such as using it to frost a cake.
The cayenne-chocolate combination doesn't even need to be reserved for food — it also works for drinks. You can add a pinch of cayenne to spice up a mug of hot chocolate. Or, you can make your homemade mocha into a Mexican mocha by adding in a bit of cayenne. Start with a pinch (about ⅛ of a teaspoon), along with ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg each to balance out the flavors.