Culver's Employees Always Skip These Menu Items

As a Wisconsin-bred chain, Culver's should know a thing or two about cheese curds. Unfortunately, the sheer number of negative employee reviews shows otherwise. "They're bland and taste cheap for how much you're being charged," said an ex-manager who thinks other fast food chains do them better. Rumor has it the recipe for the curds and the marinara side sauce were changed, though we couldn't find any official statements to confirm that, just employee conjecture.

On Reddit, for example, one employee said, "The old marinara was Way better but it had sugar so they got rid of it for marinara with high fructose corn syrup." And as far as what happened to the curds, an assistant manager theorized that because the cook time had changed at one point, then the recipe had to have changed as well. Employees aren't the only ones that think that, either, even customers say the taste, breading, and shape are different than a few years prior.

Sherlokian deductions aside, a factory worker mostly denied the allegations about the curds, saying, "Nothings changed I work at the factory that makes the curds. I have noticed they been huge lately though!" Whether or not the marinara was altered is anyone's guess. One thing for sure, though, is that there are plenty of Wisconsinites that consider the chain's curds some of the worst in the state. Luckily you can make Culver's cheese curds 10-times better by ordering extra menu items.