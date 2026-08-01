Why Culver's Employees Dislike This Classic Side The Most
Whether it's a fun-filled Friday night or a busy weekday at dinnertime, when foodies decide to hit the drive-thru, they should be able to expect bold flavors. From the entrée to the side dish, discerning epicures want to get their money's worth — which is why one of the things Culver's employees wish customers would stop doing is ordering the mashed potatoes and gravy. According to the official Culver's website, the chain's mashed potatoes and gravy side dish is made from Russet potatoes, milk, and seasonings, then topped with homestyle gravy. It's an inoffensive concept, but somewhere in the execution, this side falls flat and consistently arrives bland — and employees aren't impressed. The search party's still out on those promised seasonings, too.
On one Reddit thread where users share possible contenders for the chain's worst menu item, many name the forgettable mashed potatoes. As an apparent employee writes, "Our mashed potatoes ARE pretty bland, but they're pretty good if you add a few tabs of butter and plenty of salt and pepper." Another ostensible staff member chimes in, "They're only so bad because they're barely more than straight up mashed potato." Despite being made from real potatoes, one customer compares the taste and texture to bagged instant potatoes, while another added that the gravy leaves an unpleasant aftertaste.
Culver's mashed potatoes and gravy are Bland City
Culver's is no stranger to divisive menu developments, like the backlash-sparking removal of Mello Yello soda. When it comes to the mashed potato side, however, customers seem to agree that there's room for improvement. Still, it's worth noting that not everyone skips the spuds altogether. Elsewhere on social media, one user on Facebook claims that Culver's serves a better offering compared to competitor chains: "I like their mashed potatoes. They're not as good as Boston Market but way better than KFC & Popeye's, in my opinion." All in all, it seems descriptors like "passable" and "not the worst" are the most glowing adulations that foodies can say about this lackluster side.
Here at Tasting Table, we aren't exactly singing any praises for Culver's mashed potatoes and gravy either. In our ranking of 11 Culver's sides, the mashed potatoes place just above the steamed broccoli — something about the idea of steamed broccoli as a fast food side dish just feels wrong — but that's it. As we echo in our taste-test, the near-flavorless mashed potatoes eerily resemble the texture of instant, and the gravy is weirdly watery. By our count, foodies are better off ordering the onion rings or the Wisconsin cheese curds as the go-to side with their next Culver's meal. Those cheese curds are uniquely Culver's fare and a distinctive part of the experience of dining there. They're also leagues better than those bottom-of-the-heap smashed spuds that even the employees won't touch.