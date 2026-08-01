Why Culver's Employees Dislike This Classic Side The Most

Whether it's a fun-filled Friday night or a busy weekday at dinnertime, when foodies decide to hit the drive-thru, they should be able to expect bold flavors. From the entrée to the side dish, discerning epicures want to get their money's worth — which is why one of the things Culver's employees wish customers would stop doing is ordering the mashed potatoes and gravy. According to the official Culver's website, the chain's mashed potatoes and gravy side dish is made from Russet potatoes, milk, and seasonings, then topped with homestyle gravy. It's an inoffensive concept, but somewhere in the execution, this side falls flat and consistently arrives bland — and employees aren't impressed. The search party's still out on those promised seasonings, too.

On one Reddit thread where users share possible contenders for the chain's worst menu item, many name the forgettable mashed potatoes. As an apparent employee writes, "Our mashed potatoes ARE pretty bland, but they're pretty good if you add a few tabs of butter and plenty of salt and pepper." Another ostensible staff member chimes in, "They're only so bad because they're barely more than straight up mashed potato." Despite being made from real potatoes, one customer compares the taste and texture to bagged instant potatoes, while another added that the gravy leaves an unpleasant aftertaste.