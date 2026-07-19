10 Things Culver's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing

Since it was founded back in the 1980s in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Culver's has grown into a nationwide favorite. With more than 1,000 locations, you can find the fast food chain's restaurants everywhere from Illinois to Florida to Missouri and beyond. If you don't have a Culver's near you yet, that might be about to change, because the chain has big expansion plans. But, whether you're a seasoned Culver's fan or you're eager to check it out soon, there are a few things to keep in mind before you pull up for a ButterBurger.

If you want the best experience, it helps to keep your servers onside. So, we scanned Reddit threads to find out the things that Culver's employees wish customers would stop doing. Spoiler alert, but if you're the type of person who calls a Concrete Mixer a cement mixer, or confuses them with Blizzards, this list might feel like a personal attack. We promise it's not (but also, if you want to keep Culver's employees happy, it might be best to kick this habit).