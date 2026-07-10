Culver's Fans Are Divided After The Chain Removes This Classic Soda

After a Reddit user announced the change in a post shared earlier this year, one customer declared that they would no longer be ordering soda at the chain, writing, "Thanks, Culver's. I guess now I'll save money on a soda and just drink water." Another person on Reddit, who claimed to be an employee of Culver's, said customers were "so disappointed" by the switch to Cherry Coke. "Mello Yello was insanely popular at my store too," another replied. A third employee suggested that their location would lose business due to the change. "There's definitely people who will eat elsewhere since we don't have it anymore," they wrote.

Elsewhere on Reddit, some people expressed excitement, saying that they were looking forward to Cherry Coke on the menu, with one writing, "The only person I ever saw drinking Mellow Yellow at my store was my [general manager]. I will take Cherry Coke over it any day!"

Others even seemed unconcerned with the change, saying they preferred Root Beer with their meals. Still, for fans of Mello Yello, the switch is another sign of the soda's shrinking availability. Mello Yello, like many other popular drinks of the past, is becoming harder and harder to find. And now, with this latest decision from Culver's, there's one less retailer for the dwindling brand.