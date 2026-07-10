Culver's Fans Are Divided After The Chain Removes This Classic Soda
Culver's may not exactly be known for its selection of sodas; it's better recognized for its ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and Wisconsin Cheese Curds. That said, chances are that if you visit one of the nationwide chain's 1,000-plus locations, you'll be getting at least one drink with your order. Unfortunately for customers who prefer to pair their burgers and sides with Mello Yello, the soda is being replaced by Cherry Coke at Culver's. The change comes as part of several big changes coming to Culver's in 2026.
Although it is unclear when the transition from Mello Yello to Cherry Coke will be complete, fans have already taken to social media to share their reactions to the change. And while some are looking forward to the addition of Cherry Coke, many others are bummed to see that Mello Yello, despite rumors that it was discontinued last year, will no longer be an option at Culver's.
What Culver's customers are saying about the switch from Mello Yello to Cherry Coke
After a Reddit user announced the change in a post shared earlier this year, one customer declared that they would no longer be ordering soda at the chain, writing, "Thanks, Culver's. I guess now I'll save money on a soda and just drink water." Another person on Reddit, who claimed to be an employee of Culver's, said customers were "so disappointed" by the switch to Cherry Coke. "Mello Yello was insanely popular at my store too," another replied. A third employee suggested that their location would lose business due to the change. "There's definitely people who will eat elsewhere since we don't have it anymore," they wrote.
Elsewhere on Reddit, some people expressed excitement, saying that they were looking forward to Cherry Coke on the menu, with one writing, "The only person I ever saw drinking Mellow Yellow at my store was my [general manager]. I will take Cherry Coke over it any day!"
Others even seemed unconcerned with the change, saying they preferred Root Beer with their meals. Still, for fans of Mello Yello, the switch is another sign of the soda's shrinking availability. Mello Yello, like many other popular drinks of the past, is becoming harder and harder to find. And now, with this latest decision from Culver's, there's one less retailer for the dwindling brand.