Don't Worry Mello Yello Enthusiasts, It Wasn't Actually Discontinued

Though Pepsi and Coca-Cola may seem like the supreme rulers of the soda world, there are hundreds of other kinds of soda out there. Many other brands are owned by the Pepsi and Coca-Cola parent companies — for example, Sprite is owned by the Coca-Cola Company, while Starry, the brand taking over from the retired Sierra Mist, is owned by PepsiCo. However, the Coca-Cola Company is the owner of another soda brand that you may recognize: Mello Yello. Contrary to popular belief, this soda drink has not been discontinued.

Mello Yello has had its ups and downs, but you can technically still find it out in the wild. It was discontinued in a few countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, back in the 1990s, but that didn't last long. The 2010s saw a general rebrand of the Mello Yello line, with new cans and ad campaigns pushing the beverage, but nowadays, the drink is hardly advertised at all. While there were originally three Mello Yello flavors popular across North America, today you will generally find only the original and zero-sugar flavors for sale at fast food restaurants and grocery stores.