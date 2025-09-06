The Most Iconic Soft Drinks Of Every Decade

Soda is one of the most recognizable drinks in modern culture, offering a variety of flavors in a bubbly liquid form. For over a century, it's been quenching people's thirst with an effervescent flair and has become a huge part of our everyday life, from fast food outings to debates about a healthy diet. You can spot soda in movies, magazines, and, of course, in commercials on TV or streaming services. A whopping 80% of households in the United States purchase soda or similar sugary drinks every single week, highlighting the significant role soft drinks play in the daily lives of millions of Americans.

With soft drinks being so prevalent, it's no wonder that they've become inextricably tied to cultural events and specific periods of time. No matter where you live or how old you are, there's probably a soft drink that feels like an iconic symbol of your favorite decade. Perhaps the drink evokes a nostalgic memory, or maybe it represents the opinions and lifestyles of a previous generation. Either way, certain soft drinks will always be associated with a particular time and place, and below we're going to take a look at some of the quintessential sodas of the 20th century.