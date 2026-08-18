10 Frequent Complaints Customers Make About Culver's

Sure, Culver's has a big place in many of our hearts for bringing a taste of Wisconsin to those of us who can't go there in person, but that doesn't mean customers don't have complaints about what they don't like. The chain does plenty of things very well, but it doesn't get everything right. Customers still appreciate the chain for its warm hospitality, delicious ButterBurgers, and rich frozen-custard-based desserts. However, they're not turning a blind eye to what the chain could do better. Some are things that we think the chain could genuinely work to improve, while others are central to Culver's personality and will likely never change.

Even loyal fans have complaints, but there's enough to love that most customers keep visiting anyway. While long-time fans certainly know what they like from the menu, they likely also know which menu items to avoid. Some other things might annoy them, too, like some changes to the ordering process, menu, prices, and portion sizes. The good news is that we have explanations that might make you feel better about some of your complaints, and hacks to avoid others. At the end of the day, though, you'll have to decide whether these 10 complaints about Culver's are dealbreakers for you or not.