Culver's Customers Still Mourn This Discontinued Custard Flavor That Tasted Like An Iconic Treat
While you can expect to find chocolate and vanilla on the menu, Culver's frozen custard flavors of the day vary by location and rotate in and out on a daily basis. Passionate fans of a particular offering will eagerly look out for their favorite treat's return. However, not every customer can get their wish. One sadly discontinued Culver's item you'll probably never eat again is Orange Creamsicle frozen custard. Judging from social media posts and online lists of the chain's flavor lineup, this option hasn't been offered since the 2010s.
Though simpler than other flavors packed with candies, cookies, and fruits, Culver's Orange Creamsicle custard had a nostalgically sweet taste. One Instagram user mourned the flavor, writing "That perfect mix of sweet orange and creamy vanilla tasted exactly like summer in Wisconsin, and nothing has quite filled the void since." Another fan on Reddit wrote, "I LIVED for this flavor a few years ago ... Think of those orange push popsicles but creamier ... so sad to hear it's not coming back." This might refer to orange sherbet push-up pops, a classic ice cream novelty that was especially popular in the 1980s and '90s.
Tons of other Culver's fans online also name orange Creamsicle as one of their favorite (and most missed) flavors of the day. One Redditor even implored, "Culver's, bring back the Orange Creamsicle FoD, you cowards." Culver's itself has never explained why this custard vanished and hasn't returned, but some self-proclaimed employees have put forth a few ideas.
Possible reasons why Culver's Orange Creamsicle frozen custard disappeared
While it's not clear when Culver's Orange Creamsicle frozen custard was officially discontinued, one Redditor claimed that it happened shortly after 2017. "We got rid of it ... because we discontinued Bavarian Cream around the start of 2018, as well as flavors associated with it," wrote the user, who appears to have worked for the chain. An official Culver's document from 2021 reveals that Bavarian cream was used in Chocolate Éclair custard, another discontinued flavor of the day. However, we've found no proof that the Orange Creamsicle flavor included this ingredient. In fact, a different Reddit user wrote, "I think that [Chocolate Éclair custard] was the only item that ever used the Bavarian creme." All in all, this claim rests on uncertain ground.
Another Redditor claims that Orange Creamsicle custard disappeared because Culver's stopped using flavor concentrates from the company Weber Flavors. These presumably would have included the variety used in Orange Creamsicle. While we may never know the reason this citrusy frozen custard vanished, Culver's currently offers a Fanta Orange soda float that customers also rave about and compare to a Creamsicle. Some fans also recommend asking restaurant staff to mix Fanta Orange syrup into vanilla frozen custard or a vanilla shake for a Creamsicle-esque treat. While it's nice that you can still order similar-tasting desserts from Culver's, fans who miss Orange Creamsicle custard will undoubtedly keep pining for the real thing to return.