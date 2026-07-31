Culver's Customers Still Mourn This Discontinued Custard Flavor That Tasted Like An Iconic Treat

While you can expect to find chocolate and vanilla on the menu, Culver's frozen custard flavors of the day vary by location and rotate in and out on a daily basis. Passionate fans of a particular offering will eagerly look out for their favorite treat's return. However, not every customer can get their wish. One sadly discontinued Culver's item you'll probably never eat again is Orange Creamsicle frozen custard. Judging from social media posts and online lists of the chain's flavor lineup, this option hasn't been offered since the 2010s.

Though simpler than other flavors packed with candies, cookies, and fruits, Culver's Orange Creamsicle custard had a nostalgically sweet taste. One Instagram user mourned the flavor, writing "That perfect mix of sweet orange and creamy vanilla tasted exactly like summer in Wisconsin, and nothing has quite filled the void since." Another fan on Reddit wrote, "I LIVED for this flavor a few years ago ... Think of those orange push popsicles but creamier ... so sad to hear it's not coming back." This might refer to orange sherbet push-up pops, a classic ice cream novelty that was especially popular in the 1980s and '90s.

Tons of other Culver's fans online also name orange Creamsicle as one of their favorite (and most missed) flavors of the day. One Redditor even implored, "Culver's, bring back the Orange Creamsicle FoD, you cowards." Culver's itself has never explained why this custard vanished and hasn't returned, but some self-proclaimed employees have put forth a few ideas.