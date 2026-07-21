Who Chooses Culver's Frozen Custard Flavor Of The Day?
Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's prides itself on offering a delightful variety of fresh frozen custard treats. Culver's locations feature small, batch-made chocolate or vanilla frozen custard as well as one rotating flavor of the day, which varies from store to store and often contains fruit, nuts, or candy. This popular practice is a hit with fans, prompting many to wonder who actually gets to choose Culver's flavor of the day. Though Culver's doesn't provide an official answer, internet discourse suggests it's up to store managers.
Given that Culver's took the number one spot in Tasting Table's rankings of the best frozen custard brands, it's no surprise that diners are mystified by the selection process. One Reddit user queries, "I know the month is all pre-planned out, but who makes that decision?" They also questioned whether repeat nut and caramel flavors are due to popularity or purely out of laziness.
Several replies indicate that Culver's store managers choose the flavor based on what sells best. Others also point out limitations due to some flavors being discontinued. One Redditor noted that managers also choose specific flavors to avoid letting excess product go to waste, summing it up by saying, "We try to make it based off of popularity, as well as making sure we have our core flavors each month so they're available for pinting, and trying to match to holidays as well."
Shake ups at Culver's
Some recent menu changes have drawn ire from loyal Culver's customers. For example, Culver's fans were divided over the chain's decision to remove Mello Yellow soda and replace it with Cherry Coke. Despite the controversy over carbonated beverages, diners still celebrate its beloved custard.
Amid a number of big changes for Culver's in 2026, fans have welcomed new Flavor of the Day additions while remaining hopeful for the return of forgotten favorites such as M&M Swirl, Midnight Toffee, and Blackberry Cobbler, to name a few. Some especially enthusiastic Culver's custard lovers have even developed apps to track the flavor of the day at different local stores and determine where to find the best deals on rotating custard combinations. As one Reddit user points out, "There is no better feeling than when your favorite combination is FOD."
It's also worth noting that leftover, unsold flavor-of-the-day custards will get packed into pints and sold at a discount in stores, allowing fans to discover new variations. So keep an eye out at your local Culver's, and you might find a new favorite custard creation to take home.