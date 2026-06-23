Culver's Most Overlooked Menu Item? According To Reviews, It's Worth A Try At Least Once

Many fans of Culver's pork loin sandwich have suggested that specific additions can upgrade the order, since the unmodified version can run dry without sauce. "Tastes good, nice crunch, but dry to the point it requires plenty of sauce to be enjoyable," wrote a customer on Reddit. Another added, "I think it definitely needs at least mayo if not something like bbq or honey mustard." Some fans swear that ordering the sandwich on sourdough bread can take it to the next level as well.

Customers have noted there can be inconsistencies across locations, but these differences weren't enough to dissuade future orders. Popularity can vary by location, as one Redditor in Indiana noted that the sandwich is a frequent order in the state, which makes sense given pork tenderloin sandwiches are loved by locals. Some Culver's customers have a more moderate reception to the pork loin sandwich, noting that it is an average build that could benefit from better seasoning and more closely resembles a thick fritter instead of an authentic breaded pork tenderloin. "Won't keep me from making a repeat order," one customer said on Facebook. Though some Culver's customers admit that true fans of pork tenderloin recipes may be disappointed, the consensus is that the sandwich is worth at least one try. Paired with a side of cheese curds or fries, hunger won't stand a chance.