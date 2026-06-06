Why Locals In Indiana Love Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

America is full of sandwich-loving states, though many of them are fiercely divided over which particular sandwich ranks as their most emblematic. Is New York, for example, best represented by the kind of pastrami on rye found at NYC institution Katz's Deli, or a bold young contender like the chopped cheese? Indiana, on the other hand, enjoys a rare consensus, and most locals agree that the unofficial sandwich of the Midwestern state is their beloved fried pork tenderloin.

If your conception of a sandwich is one in which the bread acts as a border for the filling, saying "this far and no further," an Indiana-style breaded pork tenderloin sandwich — sometimes known by the abbreviation BPT — will seriously realign your thinking. This is a sandwich where the filling seems to mock any bread foolish enough to try to contain it, with the tenderloin itself often defiantly spilling beyond its confines.

As if the appeal wasn't self-explanatory, plenty of Indiana locals will be happy to wax poetic about why they love the BPT so much and debate where the best examples are found. On the r/Indiana subreddit, one thread begins with the contention that "Breaded Pork Tenderloin sammiches are one of the best things about the Hoosier State!" Elsewhere on Reddit, BPT novices can find advice on how to eat the sandwich from other Redditors, one of whom suggests: "the proper technique for eating a pork tenderloin sandwich is eat the part sticking out of the bun for dinner, and save what's inside the bun for lunch tomorrow." Somewhat less seriously, another user commented that it would be necessary to unhinge your jaw "so as to engulf the sandwich entirely. Then go back to your cave to digest over the next week."