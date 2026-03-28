All It Takes Is One Sauce Swap For Chicken Parmesan To Go Full Gourmet

An Italian-American classic that conjures images of red checkered tablecloths, leather-backed booths, and large bottles of red wine housed in wicker baskets, chicken parmesan is a dish that one could argue needs no improvements. But if you feel like bending the rules a bit, swapping marinara for vodka sauce would be an exciting change. Generally speaking, vodka sauce is creamier than marinara, but the swap shouldn't affect the texture of the overall dish.

The majority of the procedure for making chicken parmesan with vodka sauce remains the same as the basic method for the original. The only difference in the overall methodology would be that you'd start by making a vodka sauce rather than a classic marinara sauce. If you don't feel like making a sauce from scratch, we totally get it, but make sure to use one of our highest-ranked store-bought vodka sauces to ensure the best flavor and texture.

Next, you'd continue the original steps for making a classic chicken parm, where you'd butterfly and use a meat pounder to flatten chicken breasts before dredging them in flour, egg, and breadcrumbs and shallow-frying them in a pan. From there, you'd assemble the dish the same way by spreading a bit of the vodka sauce in the bottom of a baking dish, adding the fried cutlets to the dish (or layering half the chicken, depending on the size of your dish), then covering the chicken with more sauce and topping everything with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses before sliding the dish into the oven to bake until the cheeses are bubbly and beginning to brown.