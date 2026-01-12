Guy Fieri Loves These 10 Midwest Restaurants
Guy Fieri is a connoisseur of America's food scene. At the time of writing, there are 43 seasons of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which means he has visited a heck of a lot of restaurants in the U.S., including plenty of joints in the Midwest. He has sampled burgers and Costa Rican sandwiches in Illinois, chowed down on spicy chickpea miser key wot in South Dakota, and even nibbled on gizzards in Michigan.
We scoured through Food Network's archives to find some of the Midwestern eateries that Fieri truly couldn't get enough of while filming "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (affectionately known as triple D by fans). So if you want to know the places that had Fieri firing off his signature humor and catchphrases in the Midwest, you've come to the right place. Some might say these restaurants are dynamite. And by some, we mean Fieri himself, of course. Are you ready to head down to Midwestern Flavortown? Hop in.
Kuma's Corner, Illinois
Fieri has eaten a heck of a lot of burgers in his career. It's hard to estimate exactly how many, but it's got to be in the thousands. He loves burgers so much that he even has his own burger chain, called Guy's Burger Joint. This is all to say that the chef knows a good burger when it comes along, and at Kuma's Corner, a heavy metal and burger bar in Chicago, he found one of his favorites. That's a big deal.
The bar knows its burgers are good. In fact, its tag line literally boasts that they are the best here on Earth. When Fieri tried the fan favorite Black Sabbath burger — which is made with the restaurant's signature chili, pepper jack cheese, red onion, and blackening spices — he didn't quite declare it as the best in the world. However, he did crown it as one of the top five burgers he had tried during the filming of Triple D. The chef was also pretty taken with the bar's poached pear burger, which isn't currently on the menu, but featured a poached pear with pancetta and brie. In both burgers, he had high praise for the pretzel bun.
Kuma's Corner is known for its creative, inclusive menu. All menu items can be made with a beef burger, a plant-based Impossible Burger, a housemade black bean veggie patty, grilled chicken breast, or deep-fried chicken tenders. There are also a variety of side choices beyond the standard fries.
(773) 604-8769
2900 W Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60618
Steer-In, Indiana
You know Fieri loves a restaurant when he returns to it more than once. That's the case with Indianapolis diner Steer-In. Fieri visited the joint for the first time in season 11 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," when he chowed down on the diner's meatball subs. He clearly was a big fan, because he then came back again for another taste of Steer-In's classic, hearty diner food in season six of the spinoff "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation," which aired in early 2025. This time, he opted for the pork tenderloin and the Reuben sandwich.
Steer-In is beloved in Indianapolis. Like Fieri, customers love the all-American diner-style dishes, as well as the cozy vibe and the generous portion sizes. Again, this is a spot that caters to all tastes, with classic spaghetti with red sauce offered alongside crowd-pleasing options like fish and chips, breaded mushrooms, fried green tomatoes, and Belgian waffles.
Appearing on two Fieri shows was, undoubtedly, a high for Steer-In, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the diner. In fact, shortly after it appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation," it was closed down for health code violations. It appears those issues have since been resolved, as, at the time of writing, Steer-In is open and catering to the public once again.
(317) 356-0996
5130 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Joe's Gizzard City, Michigan
Like most organ meats, chicken gizzards (a muscle in the stomach) aren't widely popular in the U.S. But in Potterville, Michigan, one bar and grill, aptly titled Joe's Gizzard City, is trying to make them cool. The spot prides itself on its signature deep-fried gizzards, so, of course, when Fieri stopped by, he had to try them for himself. He noted the gizzards were pretty tender and said he enjoyed the seasoning and the batter. That was perhaps surprising, as Fieri has spoken about his dislike for organ meats like liver in the past. He also tried the fried chicken, which he enjoyed, but ultimately, it was the burgers at Joe's Gizzard City that really captured his attention.
After trying one of the spot's unique deep-fried burgers, Fieri even said he preferred it to a classic patty. But he had to go one step further. The chef decided to put the entirety of the burger, bun and all, into the deep fryer, and it was a success. Fieri said that he would order that version of the burger every time he visited Joe's Gizzard City. So, of course, it's now on the menu, listed as the Triple D Burger. But if you don't like the idea of organ meats or deep-fried burgers, Joe's Gizzard City also offers dishes like fried broccoli bites, sweet corn nuggets, crispy dill pickles, and battered cauliflower.
(517) 645-2120
120 West Main Street Potterville, MI, 48876
Lalibela, South Dakota
Fieri headed to the Ethiopian restaurant Lalibela in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. On the way in, he acknowledged that "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is pretty heavy on foods like pizza, fried chicken, and tacos. But he also said that as a chef, he loves international foods, too.
In Episode 5 of Season 33, the chef was visibly blown away by the flavors that he sampled at Lalibela, which was the very first Ethiopian restaurant in all of South Dakota. He praised the tangy, tender injera, which is a soft, spongy flatbread used to scoop up rice, sauces, and other ingredients. He loved the doro wot, which features a slow-cooked chicken leg and a hard-boiled egg, praising the spicy, flavorful sauce in particular. But it was the simple plant-based miser key wot, with lentils, spicy berbere sauce (a staple of Ethiopian cooking), and salad, that made him put his arms in the air with joy.
Customers of Lalibela agree with Fieri that this is a special place. Many have praised it for introducing them to the unique flavors of Ethiopian food, and often come back time and time again to try more of the menu. Fieri's sample dishes were just the tip of the iceberg. This restaurant also offers everything from kinche (tender crushed wheat with purified butter) to shiro (spiced chickpea flour with berbere sauce) to beef tibs and so much more.
(605) 271 0747
200 S.Kiwanis ave Sioux Falls,SD 57104
Block 16, Nebraska
Block 16 in Omaha, Nebraska, offers a mix of fine-dining finesse and comfort food. Think toasted rosemary and duck confit, but stacked in a juicy, messy sandwich. When Fieri visited in 2024, he tried one of the restaurant's specials, which is a burger called The Jeffrey, loaded with chimichurri mayo, brisket, barbecue sauce, pepper jack cheese, cucumber onion slaw, and even potato chips.
The chef said he loved the tenderness of the brisket and the overall flavor of the ingredients in The Jeffrey, but mostly he enjoyed how creative this restaurant was in its approach to food. In fact, Fieri noted that you wouldn't get food like it anywhere else. Other innovative, unique options on the menu include the Poutine Burrito, the Funky Fungi Fries, and the French Onion Smash. The restaurant also makes a point of catering to everyone, and many of its popular menu items can be made with vegan ingredients or with extra spice (for the thrill seekers).
(402) 342-1220
1611 Farnam Street Omaha, Nebraska 68106
High Bank Distillery, Ohio
Fieri sampled two dishes when he visited High Bank Distillery in Columbus, Ohio, with his son, Hunter Fieri, back in April 2025. The father-son duo's verdict? This unique spot, which also (as the name suggests) produces its own spirits, is serving up some unique, flavorful creations that are carefully considered and elevated.
Both Fieri and Hunter had high praise for the barbacoa nachos, praising the combination of tender brisket and crumbly cheese. They also enjoyed the chicken and biscuits. Fieri loved the gravy, especially, even going so far as to announce he could be buried with it.
Alongside these crowd-pleasers, High Bank Distillery offers a range of creative choices to its loyal customer base, including a wide range of shareable dishes like blistered shishitos, honey chipotle hummus, and crispy Brussels. Other favorites include the falafel veggie burger, the High Bank grilled cheese, and even pizzas topped with hot honey and locally-produced fresh mozzarella.
(614) 826-5347
1051 Goodale Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212
Bokujō Ramen, South Dakota
Fieri loved Lalibela's Ethiopian food in South Dakota, but he also enjoyed another restaurant focused on international cuisine in the state: Bokujō Ramen. Owned by Justin Warner, a chef, author, and winner of season 8 "Food Network Star," the restaurant in Rapid City serves up a range of umami-packed, Japanese-inspired dishes. Diners enjoy oku buns, ramen, foil yaki, and gyozas, with plenty of meat and veggie options alike.
Along with Hunter and fellow celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso, Fieri tried the bison ramen and the oxtail gyozas in 2025. The chef loved the rich, flavorful broth of the ramen and, despite the meat, declared the sunflower seeds as one of his favorite elements of the entire dish. Fieri was such a huge fan of the ramen that he even lifted the bowl to his lips to slurp up the rest of the liquid. But it was the gyozas that got the strongest reaction. In fact, Fieri actually danced after his first bite of the dumpling. He then went on to praise Warner, noting that he was at the top of his game with Bokujō Ramen.
518 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Pizzeria Lola, Minnesota
Pizzeria Lola isn't your standard pizza joint. Several of the pies at the Minneapolis restaurant run by Korean-American Ann Kim have a unique fusion element to them. For example, at the time of writing, the special was mushroom birria pie, which takes some of the features of an authentic Mexican dish (like the dipping stew on the side) and combines it with classic Italian pizza.
When Fieri visited in 2022, he tried the Lady Zaza, which features tomato sauce, Korean sausage, napa kimchi, gochujang, scallions, and sesame. His verdict? It wasn't just some of the best pizza he'd ever tried, but some of the best food he'd had during triple D. "Of all the joints we've tried, without question, this is way up there," he said on the Food Network show. "Just dynamite."
Other examples of innovative fusion dishes on the menu at Pizzeria Lola include Korean BBQ pizza and the Xerxes with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Of course, there are also the tried and tested Italian classics, like margherita and marinara, too. It's no surprise we also crowned Pizzeria Lola as the best pizzeria in the state of Minnesota.
(612) 424-8338
5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Blue Koi Noodles & Dumplings, Kansas
This Chinese restaurant in Leawood, Kansas, is loved by most who dine there. It makes sense: The menu is large and inclusive, with options like Eggplant Pockets, Crispy Tofu with Spicy Awesome Sauce, Cantonese Roast Duck, Shrimp Dumplings, and Vegetarian Noodle Soup designed to cater to everyone who walks through the door. When Fieri arrived for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2013, he joined the club of Blue Koi fans.
The chef tried the restaurant's spicy Fire Bird noodles, praising the texture of the noodles, in particular, commenting that they were nicely al dente. Fieri didn't shy away from spice while he was in the restaurant. He also enjoyed the Spicy Chili Pepper Wontons during his visit. Both of the dishes Fieri loved are still on the menu and can be made either with meat or vegetarian ingredients (yep, even the Fire Bird).
(913) 383-3330
10581 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206
Irazu, Illinois
Chicago is known for its incredibly diverse food scene, with plenty of Latin restaurants serving up everything from Cuban to Peruvian to Mexican delights. So it makes sense that it is the home of Irazu, a family-owned restaurant serving authentic, flavor-packed Costa Rican food. Fieri visited the spot for an episode of Triple D that aired in February 2024, and was blown away by the quality of the food he tried there.
The chef sampled the chicharrons first, which, similar to pork rinds, are a type of deep-fried pork belly popular across many Latin American countries, but especially in Costa Rica. Fieri praised the flavors of the chicharrons, enjoying them alongside black beans, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, and Lizano (a Costa Rican salsa). He also enjoyed one of Irazu's signature pepito sandwiches, loaded up with black bean puree and steak, which he said was so good he couldn't stop eating it.
Irazu offers a packed menu, including those juicy Pepitos sandwiches and Fieri-approved chicharrons. There are also plenty of vegetarian and seafood options. These include veggie paella with sweet plantains and cabbage salad, black bean soup, plantain tacos, and shrimp ceviche.
(773) 732-1251
1865 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647