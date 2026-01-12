Guy Fieri Loves These 10 Midwest Restaurants

Fieri has eaten a heck of a lot of burgers in his career. It's hard to estimate exactly how many, but it's got to be in the thousands. He loves burgers so much that he even has his own burger chain, called Guy's Burger Joint. This is all to say that the chef knows a good burger when it comes along, and at Kuma's Corner, a heavy metal and burger bar in Chicago, he found one of his favorites. That's a big deal.

The bar knows its burgers are good. In fact, its tag line literally boasts that they are the best here on Earth. When Fieri tried the fan favorite Black Sabbath burger — which is made with the restaurant's signature chili, pepper jack cheese, red onion, and blackening spices — he didn't quite declare it as the best in the world. However, he did crown it as one of the top five burgers he had tried during the filming of Triple D. The chef was also pretty taken with the bar's poached pear burger, which isn't currently on the menu, but featured a poached pear with pancetta and brie. In both burgers, he had high praise for the pretzel bun.

Kuma's Corner is known for its creative, inclusive menu. All menu items can be made with a beef burger, a plant-based Impossible Burger, a housemade black bean veggie patty, grilled chicken breast, or deep-fried chicken tenders. There are also a variety of side choices beyond the standard fries.

https://kumascorner.com/

(773) 604-8769

2900 W Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60618