The Exact Difference Between Pork Rinds And Chicharrones
When cultural cuisines meet, you just might discover that your favorite dish or snack is just as popular in another country or culture. However, it's not always as simple as learning the new name and moving on. Foods that might seem the same can not only have subtle differences in the way they're made but also differ in the way they're eaten or even what the food might mean to a particular country or cultural group.
Such is the case with pork rinds and chicharrones. On paper these are just names — in English and Spanish – for the same thing. Depending on where you are, and the brand you buy, they could actually be exactly the same thing: pieces of pork skin fried to an airy crispness. However, there are some important variations when it comes to chicharrones specifically. These can include using different parts of the pig, or even being made from different animals. However, in the U.S., you'll often find the names used fairly interchangeably, particularly with packaged snacks where some brands even use both terms on the same label.
What are pork rinds?
Pork rinds — as America knows them — started as a way to ensure that every part of the pig was used, and were mainly associated with the South. You might be surprised to learn that the salty, crunchy road trip staple is nothing more than fried pig skin. If you're wondering why the skin of your pork roast doesn't get the same texture, it because pork rinds go through extensive processing to remove any meat and fat from the skin. It is then dehydrated and fried to achieve their crispy, fluffy texture. Leaving fat on the skin results in a denser texture that's chewy rather than crisp. Not only is that exactly how you get cracklins – but is also a key difference between pork rinds and chicharrones.
Pork rinds began to spread as a snack food after they were first packaged for sale in 1955 by Rudolph's Foods, but the rise of low-carb diets such as Atkins, keto, and paleo are what gave the humble pork skin its unexpected boost in popularity. Pork rinds suddenly became a healthier alternative to potato chips, with labels promoting high protein and low carbs — while carefully avoiding any mention of sodium levels. This increased popularity also brought increased demand for variety, leading to flavors beyond the traditional salt seasoning. Barbecue is a common choice (like these from Don Chancho's), but if you want to try something funkier, look for sweet and salty Appley Cinnamon rinds from Pork King Good.
What are chicharrones?
Chicharrones are generally considered the Spanish version of pork rinds, and the term is used to refer to fried pork skin throughout Spain, Latin America and even the Philippines. The key difference is that while pork rinds are always just fried pork skin, chicharrones can be pork skin with fat and/or meat still attached or they can even be made from chicken, mutton, or beef. Chicharrones were a traditional food in Spain dating back to Roman times, and have remained particularly popular in Mexico and the Philippines. The uses for chicharrones are as varied as the cuisines of the countries themselves.
In Spain, chicharrones can served both as a crunchy snack or as a hot appetizer — with meat still attached. In Mexico, store-bought chicharrones can be turned into rich, tomato-based stews, while Filipinos might dip chicharrones into spicy vinegar or crumble them over dishes like pancit noodles. In Colombia, chicharrones are served with all the meat of the pork belly still attached to the skin in one long strip, while in Peru, chicharron can refer to braised or fried pork belly meat that's served with sweet potato and red onion on a popular breakfast sandwich. Regardless of where you are, chicharrones will always get you something akin to pork rinds, so don't be surprise when you see it listed on a restaurant menu.