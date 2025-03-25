The Exact Difference Between Pork Rinds And Chicharrones

When cultural cuisines meet, you just might discover that your favorite dish or snack is just as popular in another country or culture. However, it's not always as simple as learning the new name and moving on. Foods that might seem the same can not only have subtle differences in the way they're made but also differ in the way they're eaten or even what the food might mean to a particular country or cultural group.

Such is the case with pork rinds and chicharrones. On paper these are just names — in English and Spanish – for the same thing. Depending on where you are, and the brand you buy, they could actually be exactly the same thing: pieces of pork skin fried to an airy crispness. However, there are some important variations when it comes to chicharrones specifically. These can include using different parts of the pig, or even being made from different animals. However, in the U.S., you'll often find the names used fairly interchangeably, particularly with packaged snacks where some brands even use both terms on the same label.