Guy Fieri Refuses To Eat This Controversial Meat

When you think about celebrity chefs, you probably think of refined palates, exquisite taste, and fine dining. But, even famous foodies like Guy Fieri have preferences and ingredients they simply won't touch. You may not know it by looking at him, but there is a certain type of meat that Fieri refuses to eat: liver.

Liver is a controversial cut, but Fieri's reason for hating it is straightforward. "Liver is nasty," he told People. Now, it is definitely an acquired taste for many. If you were a '90s kid, chances are you grew up haunted by the idea of liver and onions, just like Doug Funnie. The meat can be quite gamey in flavor and somewhat grainy in texture. Not to mention that common cooking mistakes can make liver tough and unappetizing. To make it extra tender, however, incorporating buttermilk into your preparation will help get the most out of liver. The right seasonings can also help.

But, it seems that no matter how it's cooked, Guy Fieri wouldn't choose to eat liver willingly — even if it was on the menu at one of the joints featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." That said, liver isn't the only food that Fieri wants to drive away from in his Camaro as he ventures through Flavortown.