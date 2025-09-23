Guy Fieri Refuses To Eat This Controversial Meat
When you think about celebrity chefs, you probably think of refined palates, exquisite taste, and fine dining. But, even famous foodies like Guy Fieri have preferences and ingredients they simply won't touch. You may not know it by looking at him, but there is a certain type of meat that Fieri refuses to eat: liver.
Liver is a controversial cut, but Fieri's reason for hating it is straightforward. "Liver is nasty," he told People. Now, it is definitely an acquired taste for many. If you were a '90s kid, chances are you grew up haunted by the idea of liver and onions, just like Doug Funnie. The meat can be quite gamey in flavor and somewhat grainy in texture. Not to mention that common cooking mistakes can make liver tough and unappetizing. To make it extra tender, however, incorporating buttermilk into your preparation will help get the most out of liver. The right seasonings can also help.
But, it seems that no matter how it's cooked, Guy Fieri wouldn't choose to eat liver willingly — even if it was on the menu at one of the joints featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." That said, liver isn't the only food that Fieri wants to drive away from in his Camaro as he ventures through Flavortown.
Guy Fieri is pretty picky for a celebrity chef
Believe it or not, liver is one of seven foods that Guy Fieri doesn't touch. If you're a "Triple D" fan, you're probably aware that when sampling dishes, Fieri will slide the egg off the top of a dish to taste what's underneath — the dude just doesn't like the superfood. "I eat them in dressings," he told People, "But sunny-side up, over-easy, or scrambled? No, thank you."
The other foods on the list are mostly different organ meats from various animals. Chitlins, haggis, scrapple, cow brains, and tripe round out his list. While they may not be the most common menu items you might comes across at a restaurant, when you travel around eating at as many, well, diners, drive-ins, and dives as Guy Fieri does, you're sure to encounter some interesting dishes.
Ultimately, Guy Fieri's culinary preferences just go to show us that celebrity chefs can have their own likes and dislikes. Even among the most famous foodies, everyone has unique tastes, areas of expertise, and, of course, hairstyles — Fieri wouldn't be himself without those frosted tips, after all.